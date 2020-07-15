PLANO, Texas, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (“Integer”) (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device outsource manufacturer, announced that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed yesterday, in all respects, the judgment in its favor granted in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware in the long-running patent infringement dispute with its competitor, AVX Corporation, and its subsidiary, AVX Filters Corporation.



Integer’s subsidiary, Greatbatch Ltd., was awarded a judgment in an amount exceeding $27M caused by AVX’s infringement of three Greatbatch patents following four separate trials. The complaint, filed in April 2013, alleged that AVX had infringed Greatbatch patents by manufacturing and selling filtered feedthrough assemblies used in implantable pacemakers and cardioverter defibrillators that incorporate its patented technology.

“We are pleased with this outcome,” said Elizabeth Giddens, Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Integer. “The Federal Circuit’s affirmance was a complete victory for Integer.”

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical™ and Electrochem® comprise the company’s brands. Additional information is available at www.integer.net .

