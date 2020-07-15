TARRYTOWN, NY, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association, announced today that the Company has partnered with MyRegistry.com to allow expectant mothers to add Nightfood Ice Cream to their universal baby registries.

The world’s largest universal gift registry service, MyRegistry.com syncs with the registries of over 20 major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Amazon, Bed, Bath and Beyond, BuyBuyBaby, and most other major registry retailers.

“This is a tremendous partnership for the Nightfood brand,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “When our ice cream is added to a baby registry, that’s instant exposure and validation to all the friends and relatives of that expectant mother, many of whom are likely in similar life stages. I expect this to do much more than just boost sales. It’s a fantastic source of new consumer awareness and social proof, which will give us a more powerful standing within the pregnancy community.”

The E-Commerce store at BuyNightfood.com now features links for pregnant women to register for Nightfood either by adding the ice cream to their existing registry or creating a new registry.

Nightfood will be featured on inspiration boards on MyRegistry.com, where moms-to-be can discover new gift ideas and products. In addition, MyRegistry.com will support Nightfood social media efforts with reposts and shout-outs, and the companies plan to work together on events such as conducting sweepstakes and giveaways.

“This is such a fun and interesting idea…something pregnant moms will really enjoy and appreciate learning about from us,” remarked Nancy Lee, President of MyRegistry.com. “The buzz around Nightfood is special, and we’re happy to help inform every pregnant woman that cravings can be satisfied in a better way.”

“We declared months ago that we wanted expectant moms to hear about Nightfood at every possible touchpoint, and this is a significant step in that direction,” added Sean Folkson. “We’re going to help more pregnant women discover MyRegistry.com, and MyRegistry.com is going to help more pregnant women discover Nightfood. I believe these kinds of partnerships contribute to making Nightfood an indispensable product in the offerings of major national supermarkets and big box retailers.”

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the two largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), and Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), as well as Central Market (a division of H-E-B), Lowe’s Foods, Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers.

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood has been endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and is their recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are approximately 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-widely reported pregnancy craving.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is believed to be biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

About MyRegistry.com

MyRegistry.com is the largest universal gift registry software provider to U.S. and Canadian retailers. Businesses that use the company’s customizable, scalable, end-to-end gift registry solution are able to tap the massive (and growing!) gift industry. Easy to implement, cost-effective, and quick to market, with precise reporting and an optional in-store kiosk system, a universal gift registry powered by MyRegistry.com is the next digital utility for retailers of all sizes. MyRegistry.com - All stores, One registry.®

