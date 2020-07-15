New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Laboratories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197186/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Oral Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Restorative segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Dental Laboratories market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Dental Laboratories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Orthodontic Segment Corners a 19.8% Share in 2020

In the global Orthodontic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 395-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Dental Laboratories Market: Rising Demand for Dental Products

and Services Drives Market Growth

Recent Market Activity

Developing Countries to Fuel Future Growth Opportunities

Growth in Dental Implants and Restorations Market to Drive Lab

Revenues

Economic Growth - An Indicator of Dental Laboratories Market

Dynamics

Global Competitor Market Shares

Dental Laboratories Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M ESPE (USA)

A Plus Dental Laboratory (UK)

ADL Dental Laboratories (Canada)

Asteto Dent Labs (USA)

Champlain Dental Laboratory, Inc. (USA)

Dental Services Group (USA)

Dentsply Sirona (USA)

Elysee Dental Solutions BV (Netherlands)

Flemming Dental Service GmbH (Germany)

Glidewell Laboratories (USA)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Iverson Dental Laboratories (USA)

Knight Dental Design (UK)

MicroDental Laboratories Inc. (USA)

Modern Dental Laboratory USA (USA)

National Dentex Corporation (USA)

NDX Lords (USA)

Nobel Biocare Holding AG (Switzerland)

Patriot Dental Laboratory (USA)

Shofu, Inc. (Japan)

Southern Craft Dental Laboratory, Inc. (USA)

Swift Dental Laboratory Ltd. (UK)

Utah Valley Dental Lab (USA)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Lab Economics Leads to Increasing Adoption of Advanced

Technologies

Digitization & Changing Role of Laboratories

CAD/CAM: Transforming Dental Practices

Dental 3D Printing - A High Growth Market

Chairside Fabrication - Not a Near-term Threat

Dental Labs Support Operations of Dental Practices

Skilled Lab Technicians - To Stay in Demand

Material Advances Focus on Bridging Gap between Natural &

Artificial Teeth

Rising Popularity of Aesthetic Dentistry to Drive Growth

All-Ceramic Restorations Benefit from the Trend Favoring

Monolithic Restorations

3D Printing Improves Laboratory Workflows

Digitalization Trend Picks Pace in Implants Market

Advancements in Dental Implants Drive Market Growth

Small Laboratories - Yet to be Written Off

Growing Dental Tourism - An Opportunity for Dental Labs Market

Outsourcing - A Growing Phenomenon



