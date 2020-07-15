Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Temperature Controlled Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Temperature Controlled Packaging market accounted for $5.52 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $10.15 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth include significant surge in demand from healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, rise in disposable income of the individuals, accessibility of medical facilities, increasing demand for fresh and frozen food products and growing investment towards the improvement of cold chain infrastructure. However, high capital investments and high maintenance cost are likely to hamper the market.
Temperature-controlled packaging is specifically designed to maintain proper temperature of sensitive products. This type of packaging acts as a shield to protect products from damage or blemish. Many companies use temperature-controlled packaging to prevent food products, healthcare products, dairy products, and other heat-sensitive products in extreme weather conditions. This packaging is more useful for maintaining the phase of the liquid material such as dry ice and water. Temperature-controlled packaging provides the better solution for varied temperatures, high-degree protection, and reliable thermal performance.
By type, the healthcare end-use industry segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period, due to growing usage of temperature controlled packaging systems to ship specialty drugs and vaccines. Temperature control during shipment is critical to avoid any damage to the healthcare materials. Several companies operating in the global market provides temperature controlled boxes and cooling packs to maintain the temperature required from pickup to delivery for the healthcare industry.
On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth of the healthcare industry. Moreover, rapidly growing food & beverages industry fueling growth of the temperature controlled packaging market in the region. In addition, increasing intake of pre-packaged and canned food coupled with increasing disposable income of the population is another factor expected to support regional market growth.
Some of the key players in temperature controlled packaging market include Pelican BioThermal LLC, Sofrigram SA Ltd., Softbox Systems Ltd., American Aerogel Corporation, Sorbafreeze Ltd, ACH Foam Technologies, LLC, Cold Chain Technologies, Inc., Exeltainer, Marko Foam Products, Sonoco Products Company, Tempack Packaging Solutions, S.L., Cryopak A TCP Company, Snyder Industries Inc., Insulated Products Corporation, Inmark Packaging, FedEx Corporation, DHL International GmbH, JB Packaging, VA-Q-tec AG, and Saeplast.
Products Covered:
Packaging Types Covered:
End Users Covered:
Applications Covered:
Types Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Insulated Shippers
5.2.1 Expanded Polystyrene Shippers
5.2.2 Vacuum Insulated Panel Shippers
5.2.3 Panels and Envelopes
5.2.4 Insulated Polyurethane Shippers
5.2.5 Other Insulated Shippers
5.2.5.1 Polyethylene Shippers
5.3 Insulated Containers
5.3.1 Upright Style
5.3.2 Chest Style
5.3.3 Other Insulated Containers
5.3.3.1 Ice Packs
5.3.3.2 Gel
5.3.3.3 Phase Change Materials (PCM)
5.4 Refrigerants
6 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market, By Packaging Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Passive
6.2.1 Multi-Use
6.2.2 Single-Use
6.3 Active
7 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Healthcare
7.3 Food and Beverages
7.4 Pharmaceutical
7.5 Biomedical Sector
7.6 Personal Care
7.7 Homecare
7.8 Other End Users
7.8.1 Industrial
7.8.2 Chemical
8 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ambient
8.3 Frozen
8.4 Chilled
9 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market, By Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Natural Fiber
9.3 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)
9.4 Vaccuum Insulated Panels
9.5 Polyurethane
10 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Pelican BioThermal LLC
12.2 Sofrigram SA Ltd.
12.3 Softbox Systems Ltd.
12.4 American Aerogel Corporation
12.5 Sorbafreeze Ltd
12.6 ACH Foam Technologies, LLC
12.7 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.
12.8 Exeltainer
12.9 Marko Foam Products
12.10 Sonoco Products Company
12.11 Tempack Packaging Solutions, S.L.
12.12 Cryopak A TCP Company
12.13 Snyder Industries Inc.
12.14 Insulated Products Corporation
12.15 Inmark Packaging
12.16 FedEx Corporation
12.17 DHL International GmbH
12.18 JB Packaging
12.19 VA-Q-tec AG
12.20 Saeplast
