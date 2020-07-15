Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Temperature Controlled Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Temperature Controlled Packaging market accounted for $5.52 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $10.15 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth include significant surge in demand from healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, rise in disposable income of the individuals, accessibility of medical facilities, increasing demand for fresh and frozen food products and growing investment towards the improvement of cold chain infrastructure. However, high capital investments and high maintenance cost are likely to hamper the market.



Temperature-controlled packaging is specifically designed to maintain proper temperature of sensitive products. This type of packaging acts as a shield to protect products from damage or blemish. Many companies use temperature-controlled packaging to prevent food products, healthcare products, dairy products, and other heat-sensitive products in extreme weather conditions. This packaging is more useful for maintaining the phase of the liquid material such as dry ice and water. Temperature-controlled packaging provides the better solution for varied temperatures, high-degree protection, and reliable thermal performance.



By type, the healthcare end-use industry segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period, due to growing usage of temperature controlled packaging systems to ship specialty drugs and vaccines. Temperature control during shipment is critical to avoid any damage to the healthcare materials. Several companies operating in the global market provides temperature controlled boxes and cooling packs to maintain the temperature required from pickup to delivery for the healthcare industry.



On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth of the healthcare industry. Moreover, rapidly growing food & beverages industry fueling growth of the temperature controlled packaging market in the region. In addition, increasing intake of pre-packaged and canned food coupled with increasing disposable income of the population is another factor expected to support regional market growth.



Some of the key players in temperature controlled packaging market include Pelican BioThermal LLC, Sofrigram SA Ltd., Softbox Systems Ltd., American Aerogel Corporation, Sorbafreeze Ltd, ACH Foam Technologies, LLC, Cold Chain Technologies, Inc., Exeltainer, Marko Foam Products, Sonoco Products Company, Tempack Packaging Solutions, S.L., Cryopak A TCP Company, Snyder Industries Inc., Insulated Products Corporation, Inmark Packaging, FedEx Corporation, DHL International GmbH, JB Packaging, VA-Q-tec AG, and Saeplast.



Products Covered:

Insulated Shippers

Insulated Containers

Refrigerants

Packaging Types Covered:

Passive

Active

End Users Covered:

Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Biomedical Sector

Personal Care

Homecare

Other End Users

Applications Covered:

Ambient

Frozen

Chilled

Types Covered:

Natural Fiber

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Vaccuum Insulated Panels

Polyurethane

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u7rut5

