OMAHA, Neb., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelex Insurance Services has released a new travel protection plan designed specifically for domestic travel within the USA.



Travel America was created with the leisure travelers in mind. Based on several industry surveys, many travelers have indicated they feel safest traveling by car and avoiding large crowds at airports.

“COVID-19 has changed the way people will travel forever. We felt it was necessary to create a plan which provides valuable protection for the types of trips people are planning as they start to travel again,” President of Travelex Insurance Services Michael J. Ambrose said. “The Travel America plan is great for summer vacations, family camping adventures, weekend getaways or road trips less than 15 days in length.”

With a $60 flat rate premium per plan, Travel America covers up to 8 travelers on one plan and provides benefits including trip inconvenience coverage, security deposit protection, trip cancellation, pet medical coverage, rental car collision coverage and roadside assistance.

As a secondary medical coverage plan, Travel America can be a supplemental medical expense option to help cover out-of-pocket co-pays and deductible expenses not covered by a primary medical plan. If it is purchased within three days of final trip deposit, pre-existing medical condition waiver is automatically included.

There is always a risk of unexpected mishaps occurring no matter how far you’re away from home and travel insurance can help to avoid large out of pocket expenses.

The Travel America plan is available through travel advisors contracted to offer Travelex Insurance plans and also on the Travelex website .

Travelex Insurance Services is a leading travel insurance provider in the United States with over 55 years combined industry expertise of helping people dream, explore and travel with confidence. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Travelex Insurance Services was founded in 1996 when the Travelex Group purchased Mutual of Omaha Companies’ travel insurance distribution services. Travelex Insurance Services became a subsidiary of Cover-More Holdings USA, Inc. in November 2016, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group Limited (“ZIG”), headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Travelex Insurance Services delivers a wide range of travel protection plans through travel agencies, tour operators and at travelexinsurance.com . Plans are underwritten by Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company.