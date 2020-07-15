Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microwave Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Microwave Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Rise in requirement for convenient packaging solutions and growth in requirement of easy to prepare food are the major factors driving market growth. However, use of plastic in this packaging is restraining market growth.



Microwave packaging enables food to be heated or cooked in a microwave oven inside the microwave package itself. The property of thermal conductivity empowers heat transfer between the food and oven. There are two sorts of microwave packaging: microwave transparent package (permits microwaves to penetrate through the material) and microwave active package (permits the microwaves to be modified by the utilization of susceptors or reflectors).



Based on product, the pouches segment is likely to have a huge demand as consumers are increasingly adopting it, as it is light weight, less expensive and durable. Additionally it maintains the quality, freshness, and nutrient levels of food and beverages, and protects food from antimicrobial growth. By geography, Middle East & Africa is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the exponential demand for fresh food and frozen food. The region offers significant growth potential to the vendors in the market.



Some of the key players profiled in the Microwave Packaging Market include Sonoco, Sealed Air, Printpack, Inline Packaging, Huhtamaki Group, Graphic Packaging International, Genpak, Fold-Pak, DNP America, Coveris Flexibles, Berry Global Group, Bemis Company, Ampac Holdings and Amcor.



Materials Covered:

Paper

Plastics

Products Covered:

Bags

Cups, Tubs, and Bowls

Films

Folding Cartons

Food Containers

Pouches

Sleeves

Trays

Applications Covered:

Snack Foods

Shelf-Stable Meals

Frozen Food

Fresh Food

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Microwave Packaging Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Paper

5.3 Plastics



6 Global Microwave Packaging Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bags

6.3 Cups, Tubs, and Bowls

6.4 Films

6.5 Folding Cartons

6.6 Food Containers

6.7 Pouches

6.8 Sleeves

6.9 Trays



7 Global Microwave Packaging Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Snack Foods

7.3 Shelf-Stable Meals

7.4 Frozen Food

7.5 Fresh Food



8 Global Microwave Packaging Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Sonoco

10.2 Sealed Air

10.3 Printpack

10.4 Inline Packaging

10.5 Huhtamaki Group

10.6 Graphic Packaging International

10.7 Genpak

10.8 Fold-Pak

10.9 DNP America

10.10 Coveris Flexibles

10.11 Berry Global Group

10.12 Bemis Company

10.13 Ampac Holdings

10.14 Amcor



