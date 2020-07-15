Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microwave Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Microwave Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Rise in requirement for convenient packaging solutions and growth in requirement of easy to prepare food are the major factors driving market growth. However, use of plastic in this packaging is restraining market growth.
Microwave packaging enables food to be heated or cooked in a microwave oven inside the microwave package itself. The property of thermal conductivity empowers heat transfer between the food and oven. There are two sorts of microwave packaging: microwave transparent package (permits microwaves to penetrate through the material) and microwave active package (permits the microwaves to be modified by the utilization of susceptors or reflectors).
Based on product, the pouches segment is likely to have a huge demand as consumers are increasingly adopting it, as it is light weight, less expensive and durable. Additionally it maintains the quality, freshness, and nutrient levels of food and beverages, and protects food from antimicrobial growth. By geography, Middle East & Africa is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the exponential demand for fresh food and frozen food. The region offers significant growth potential to the vendors in the market.
Some of the key players profiled in the Microwave Packaging Market include Sonoco, Sealed Air, Printpack, Inline Packaging, Huhtamaki Group, Graphic Packaging International, Genpak, Fold-Pak, DNP America, Coveris Flexibles, Berry Global Group, Bemis Company, Ampac Holdings and Amcor.
Materials Covered:
Products Covered:
Applications Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Microwave Packaging Market, By Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Paper
5.3 Plastics
6 Global Microwave Packaging Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bags
6.3 Cups, Tubs, and Bowls
6.4 Films
6.5 Folding Cartons
6.6 Food Containers
6.7 Pouches
6.8 Sleeves
6.9 Trays
7 Global Microwave Packaging Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Snack Foods
7.3 Shelf-Stable Meals
7.4 Frozen Food
7.5 Fresh Food
8 Global Microwave Packaging Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Sonoco
10.2 Sealed Air
10.3 Printpack
10.4 Inline Packaging
10.5 Huhtamaki Group
10.6 Graphic Packaging International
10.7 Genpak
10.8 Fold-Pak
10.9 DNP America
10.10 Coveris Flexibles
10.11 Berry Global Group
10.12 Bemis Company
10.13 Ampac Holdings
10.14 Amcor
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i176y2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: