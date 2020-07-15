Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cornmeal - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cornmeal market accounted for $786.18 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1206.54 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Increase in superior disposable income of consumers, changes in eating habits and western food culture are the major factors propelling market growth. However, factor such as the traditional habit of taking staple food in the diet in the different regions is hampering market growth.



Cornmeal is used as an additive to many recipes, such as cornbread and pancakes. Meal prepared from corn is also used as an alternative to wheat flour for the people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. Along with nutrients such as niacin, zinc, potassium, and many more, corn flour also provides high fibers. Owing to its high protein, mineral, and vitamin content cornmeal is also added into the livestock feed.



Based on the end user, the industrial segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to accounted for the majority market share. It has been observed that corn milling products in corn mills such as brewery grits, corn starch, and corn flour are the most widely used products in the industrial sector. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the highest population in the world and the fastest-growing countries by economy and community. Growing awareness of health benefits increased purchasing power, and demand for new flavours are driving consumers to buy cornmeal products.



Some of the key players profiled in the Cornmeal Market include Hometown Food Company, Allen Bros Milling Company, Anson Mills, Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Dover Corn Products, Ltd., General Mills, Inc., Goya Foods, Inc., Grain Millers, Inc., Nunn Milling Co. and The Quaker Oats Company.



Forms Covered:

Corn Flour

Corn Grits

Corn Mixes

Corn Syrup

Whole Corn Grain

Degerminated

Bolted

Ready-to-eat Cornmeal

Wheat Flour and Mixes

Distribution Channels Covered:

Departmental Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

Conventional Stores

Grocery Retails

Online Retail

Organic

Product Types Covered:

Blue Cornmeal

Steel Ground Yellow Cornmeal

Stone- Ground Cornmeal

White Cornmeal

Granulations Covered:

Coarse

Medium

Fine

Classes Covered:

Unenriched

Enriched

End Users Covered:

Commercial (Food Processing)

Food Service

Industrial

Households

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Cornmeal Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.5 Corn Flour

5.6 Corn Grits

5.7 Corn Mixes

5.8 Corn Syrup

5.9 Whole Corn Grain

5.10 Degerminated

5.11 Bolted

5.12 Ready-to-eat Cornmeal

5.13 Wheat Flour and Mixes



6 Global Cornmeal Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Departmental Stores

6.3 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

6.4 Specialty Stores

6.5 Business to Business

6.6 Business to Consumer

6.7 Conventional Stores

6.8 Grocery Retails

6.9 Online Retail

6.10 Organic



7 Global Cornmeal Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Blue Cornmeal

7.3 Steel Ground Yellow Cornmeal

7.4 Stone- Ground Cornmeal

7.5 White Cornmeal



8 Global Cornmeal Market, By Granulation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Coarse

8.3 Medium

8.4 Fine



9 Global Cornmeal Market, By Class

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Unenriched

9.2.1 Non-self-rising

9.2.2 Self-rising

9.3 Enriched



10 Global Cornmeal Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial (Food Processing)

10.3 Food Service

10.4 Industrial

10.5 Households



11 Global Cornmeal Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Hometown Food Company

13.2 Allen Bros Milling Company

13.3 Anson Mills, Ltd.

13.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company,

13.5 Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

13.6 Bunge Ltd.

13.7 Cargill Inc.

13.8 Dover Corn Products, Ltd.

13.9 General Mills, Inc.

13.10 Goya Foods, Inc.

13.11 Grain Millers, Inc.

13.12 Nunn Milling Co.

13.13 The Quaker Oats Company



