NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- The JBoy Show , an authentic sports-focused podcast providing up-close access to the latest stories from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and beyond, today announces it has engaged IBNSports , a multifaceted sports news and publishing company, as its agent for corporate communications and podcasting business development.



The JBoy Show is hosted by former college football coach Jake Crain. Mr. Crain brings invaluable expertise and insight to every episode—whether he is diving deep into current SEC sports topics, celebrating past moments to remember or looking forward to the future. Mr. Crain takes his expertise gained as a communicator on the field and applies it to his role as communicator in the podcast arena.

As part of the agency relationship with The JBoy Show, IBNSports intends to leverage its expansive distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , wire services via NetworkWire , blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for The JBoy Show .

“I am really excited to be joining such a successful team and can’t wait to see how high we can climb. We have made some good decisions so far, but joining IBNSports is at the top,” states Jake Crain, host of The JBoy Show.

IBNSports is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork . With 14+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners in improving communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands , IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers . IBNSports is uniquely positioned to provide The JBoy Show the solutions needed to continue expanding its already sizable audience of sports fans, athletes and journalists.

“The JBoy Show is unique in that it offers genuine, unscripted insight from a host and guests who know their stuff when it comes to sports and the Southeastern Conference,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “Jake’s connections throughout SEC country and his authentic approach to interviews combine to create a podcast that’s sure to feel like home for sports fans searching for the latest updates on recruiting and coaching, as well as feel-good stories delivered by the sports icons that made them happen.”

To learn more about The JBoy Show, visit the show's newsroom profile at www.IBN.fm/JBoy .

About The JBoy Show

Hosted by Jake Crain, The JBoy Show burst on the podcast scene in April 2020, delivering an in-depth look at Southeastern Conference (SEC) sports with an emphasis on the SEC West. With topics ranging from recruiting and real-life athlete experiences to a multi-episode series honoring legendary Auburn football Coach Pat Dye, The JBoy Show has already been ranked as one of the top-10 sports news shows on Apple Podcasts.

Called the “realest SEC podcast around,” The JBoy Show features host Crain’s own thoughts and expertise, as well as close, personal interviews with a wide variety of guests. Sports fans of all ages and interests will enjoy the casually informative style of the podcast, as guests become so comfortable that the interviews become candid conversations, often moving beyond the formal, professional world of sports into the realm of personal recollection.

For more information, visit www.TheJBoyShow.com .

