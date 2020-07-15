VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deer Horn Capital Inc. (CSE: DHC) (the “Company” or “Deer Horn”) is pleased to announce that, together with Cheona Metals, the joint mineral prospecting program originally announced on May 25, 2020 has been completed in northern British Columbia. The program was led by Dr. Lee Groat of the University of British Columbia and Tahltan entrepreneur Allen Edzerza. Results from the prospecting are pending.



Cheona Metals , in which Deer Horn holds a 49% interest, was formed to help Indigenous peoples achieve social and economic independence through exercise of their inherent rights and title to mineral resources in their ancestral lands. Cheona explores for minerals in Indigenous territories of British Columbia and Yukon. Cheona also works with government, NGO, Indigenous and private interests to rehabilitate mining sites that affect salmon and wildlife habitat. Cheona and Mr. Edzerza were recently featured in Apple Inc’s 2020 Supplier Responsibility Progress Report .

The Deer Horn/Cheona partnership adds significant opportunities for Deer Horn to explore for a range of metals including gold, zinc, molybdenum, platinum group metals and nickel. Northern British Columbia has also produced significant porphyry-type deposits for copper, gold and silver.

About Deer Horn Capital

Deer Horn Capital is committed to exploring for, and providing, strategic and critical metals vital to a low-carbon economy and for the advancement of technology. The Company’s leadership has a track record of project monetization with a board and advisory group that includes industry leaders in finance, mineral property development, geology, mineralogy, solar power, engineering, research and Indigenous peoples engagement and economic development.

Deer Horn responsibly and ethically explores for metals in British Columbia and Yukon. Deer Horn proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.

