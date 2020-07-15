CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced the launch of Rare Lessons, a Sarepta-led lesson planning competition intended to promote the development and implementation of educational materials to increase rare disease awareness in the K-12 classroom setting. The competition is open to educators in grades K-12, based in the United States and actively teaching in an accredited educational institution. A blinded selection committee will review and select up to four winning lesson plans. Sarepta will grant up to four monetary awards of $2,500 to the authors of the lesson plans and $2,500 to the educational institution with which the authors are affiliated.



“The Rare Lessons competition aims to build awareness of rare diseases at all levels of learning by tapping into the expertise and creativity educators employ when developing materials to teach their students,” said Diane Berry, Ph.D., Sarepta’s Senior Vice President of Global Health Policy, Government and Patient Affairs. “More than half of individuals living with rare disease are children, with new rare diseases being identified every week. Our goal in providing free access to the winning lesson plans is to increase understanding of rare disease, promote more diversity and inclusion in the classroom and broader community, and ultimately alleviate feelings of isolation often experienced by children and families having to navigate living with a rare disease. We see the potential for this programming to reach students nation-wide and foster the next generation of rare disease scientific and advocacy leaders. We are thrilled to be launching this competition and look forward to revealing the winning submissions.”

Rare Lessons is accepting submissions at sarepta.com/rarelessons from July 15, 2020 to September 15, 2020 and the winning submissions are expected to be announced by December 2020. Lesson plans should introduce the topic of rare diseases, link rare diseases to scientific learning in an age-appropriate way and provide the opportunity for learning about real world applicability. Submissions should also include an element of diversity and inclusion as disabilities are often present with rare diseases. Sarepta is partnering with sharemylesson.com , a platform that offers broad availability of lesson plans for educators and schools across the country. The winning Rare Lessons submissions will be posted on the sharemylesson.com website.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

At Sarepta, we are leading a revolution in precision genetic medicine and every day is an opportunity to change the lives of people living with rare disease. The Company has built an impressive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and in gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), and other CNS-related disorders, with more than 40 programs in various stages of development. The Company’s programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

