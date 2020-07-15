COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, will use artificial intelligence to smartly and efficiently enhance the attendee experience during their upcoming virtual event, SupportWorld Live: A Digital Experience, August 11–12, with pre-show virtual training from August 4-6.



SupportWorld Live will be hosted on an intuitive platform using AI-powered matchmaking to make recommendations on conference sessions, speakers and tools based on the needs and preferences of an attendee. The system allows attendees to interact with other like-minded participants during live educational sessions, send questions to the presenter and participate in real-time polls.

“The service and support industry is a tight-knit community and SupportWorld Live is a hub that brings everyone together,” said Joy Sobhani, Event Director, HDI. “It’s very important that we produce a virtual event that replicates the peer-to-peer networking and learning that happens in-person and bring that to the online world.”

SupportWorld Live features a robust lineup of programming that includes keynote speakers, conference sessions, strategic case studies and a virtual expo hall where attendees can view demos, meet with exhibitors via text or video chat, attend sponsored sessions and download resources.

SupportWorld Live: A Digital Experience takes place online from August 11 – 12, with pre-show virtual training from August 4-6. HDI will donate $5 per paid registrant to one of four charities, including Feed the Children, Salvation Army, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund, and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

For more information on #SupportWorld Live and to register, go to www.hdiconference.com .

About HDI

For thirty years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at https://www.thinkhdi.com . HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month.

