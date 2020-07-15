Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hedge Fund Industry: Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Hedge Fund Industry is currently facing headwinds, may that be from fee pressure, increased redemptions and liquidations coupled with decreasing launches of new funds as investors around the world are more inclined towards defensive strategies. Despite the tough times, the industry has seen a double-digit annualized return in 2019 for the first time in the past six years.



The United States accounts for three-quarters of Assets Under Management across the globe in this industry. Despite hedge fund activity in other regions globally expanding alongside that of the United States, the country accounts for 3,405 of the 5,523 institutional investors active in hedge funds and 3,319 of the 5,383 active hedge fund managers.



Given the fee pressure, fund managers in some places have gave up the traditional 2-20 fee structure for 0% management fee and 30% performance fee.



Fund managers are also increasingly applying artificial intelligence & machine learning (AIML) techniques to improve operational efficiencies and boost returns. There are 150 active crypto hedge funds collectively managing US$1bn AuM (excluding crypto index funds and crypto venture capital funds). Over 60% of these funds have less than US$10m in AuM with fewer than 10% managing over US$50m.



Asset Inflow has been consistently negative over the years. Over the last decade, the global hedge fund industry initially saw inflows as investors put money back to work following the global financial crisis. However, three out of the last four years saw overall outflows totaling about $140 billion. Meanwhile, a massive rally for long-only assets has made generating alpha difficult for hedge fund managers. In absolute terms, performance in the 2010s significantly lagged that of the 2000s.



For 2019, investors withdrew a net $82bn from hedge funds in the year till November, which marks the worst year for redemptions since $110bn was withdrawn in 2016. Shifting investor sentiment also made the market more challenging for new launches. Just 529 hedge funds launched in 2019 - roughly half the number seen in 2018 (1,169) - marking the seventh consecutive year of decline. Liquidations outpaced new funds entering the market, shrinking the number of active funds in the industry to 16,256.



Hedge Funds industry seems to consolidate over the years and the fund managers worldwide seem to become more defensive in their strategies.



Investor interest in hedge fund strategies has shifted a bit from 2019. For instance, Multi-Strategy and Quant Equity hedge funds are once again among the most favorable. Another strategy that has seen a dramatic change in sentiment is Generalist Equity, which may be low relative to the other Equity hedge fund strategies, including Sector-Specific, Market Neutral, and the aforementioned Quant Equity, but up from previous years.



The report includes an overview of not only the largest hedge funds by assets managed but also major digital asset hedge funds. In AuM terms, the largest player being BridgeWater Associates with an AuM of 162.9 billion USD. Currently, some of the major players dominating the market studied are presented here.



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Market

1.2 Market Definition



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 A brief about Hedge Funds - Key Activities, Metrics, and Operating Structure

4.1.2 Asset Flow Trends into Hedge Funds

4.1.3 A Note on Largest Hedge Fund Investors worldwide

4.1.4 Trends Influencing Launches and Liquidations of Hedge Funds

4.2 Insights on various Investment Styles of Hedge Funds

4.3 Impact of Technology on Operating of Hedge Funds

4.3.1 Increasing market usage of AIML by Hedge Funds, by Investment Strategy

4.3.2 Volatility and Sharpe Ratio of AIML Hedge Funds

4.3.3 Performance of AIML Hedge Funds Vs. Systematic Hedge Funds

4.4 A Note on Digital Asset Based Hedge Funds

4.4.1 Fund Strategies of Crypto Hedge Funds

4.4.2 Launches and Asset Flow Trends of Crypto Hedge Funds over the quarters

4.4.3 Fee Structures across different Strategies of Crypto Hedge Funds

4.4.4 Insights on Fund Performance and Redemption Periods of Crypto Hedge Funds

4.5 Regulatory Trends Shaping the Marketplace

4.6 Market Drivers

4.6.1 Emerging Demand for Smaller or Newer Fund Managers

4.6.2 Recovering Performance of Existing Hedge Funds

4.7 Market Restraints

4.7.1 Management Faces Fee Pressure from Investors

4.7.2 Impacts of Global Markets slowdown on Fund Redemptions, Fund Launches and Fund Liquidations

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 PESTLE Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION AND ANALYSIS

5.1 By Core Strategy

5.1.1 Equity Strategies

5.1.2 Macro Strategies

5.1.3 Event Driven Strategies

5.1.4 Credit Strategies

5.1.5 Relative Value Strategies

5.1.6 Niche Strategies

5.1.7 Multi-Strategy

5.1.8 Managed Futures/CTA Strategies

5.2 By Manager Location

5.2.1 Americas

5.2.1.1 United states

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Brazil

5.2.1.4 Rest of Americas

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 Sweden

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Switzerland

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 Hong Kong

5.2.3.2 Australia

5.2.4 Rest of World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Overview (Market Concentration and Major Players)

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 BridgeWater Associates

6.3.2 Renaissance Technologies

6.3.3 Man Group

6.3.4 AQR Capital Management

6.3.5 Two Sigma Investments

6.3.6 Millennium Management

6.3.7 Elliot Management

6.3.8 BlackRock

6.3.9 Citadel

6.3.10 Davidson Kempner Capital



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



