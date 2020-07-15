Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 CRISPR Gene/Genome Editing Life Science Dashboard Series 1 - NA & EU" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As life science suppliers continue to improve products and services the CRISPR gene/genome editing market, represents a significant opportunity within the life sciences industry.

The 2020 CRISPR Gene/Genome Editing Life Science Dashboard is the first in a series that characterizes the dynamic market for products for CRISPR experiments.

This 2020 Dashboard provides a snapshot of the current market landscape, with the future goal of repeating and publishing the study to give Dashboard readers the ongoing story of how the market is adapting to new products, new competitors and new sales and marketing strategies.

The 2020 CRISPR Gene/Genome Editing Dashboard was developed from responses to a 29-question survey completed by 368 scientists located in North America and Europe. This Dashboard reveals key market indicators for the CRISPR market as a whole as well as for the following techniques representing market sub-segments:

Cas9 protein (e.g. Cas9/Cas12a nucleases, Cas9-nickase)

Cas9 mRNA

Guide RNA (synthetic)

Guide RNA (in vitro transcribed)

CRISPR libraries/library pools

CRISPR/Cas9 plasmid/mammalian expression systems

CRISPR/Cas9 viral/viral delivery systems (e.g. lentivirus, AAV)

HDR knockin reagents (e.g. ssDNA, oligos, plasmids)

Immunologic CRISPR detection tools (e.g. antibody, ELISA, FACS)

Kits/products for detection of editing (e.g. indel/editing/cleavage detection)

This report is focused on the use of CRISPR gene/genome editing products in the life science research market

The following suppliers were surveyed for this report:

Abcam

Addgene

Agilent/Stratagene

Applied Biological Materials (ABM)

BioLegend

BioTechne/Novus/R&D Systems

Cell Signaling Technologies

Diagenode

Epigentek

GeneCopoeia

GenScript

Horizon Discovery/Dharmacon

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT)

Millipore/Sigma Aldrich/Merck

New England Biolabs

Origene

Promega

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Synthego

Clontech/Takara

Thermo Fisher Scientific/Life Technologies/Invitrogen/Ambion/Pierce

Twist Bioscience

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary Dashboard at a Glance Market Opportunity Matrix Respondents Qualification Demographics Frequency of Performance: Life Science Techniques Frequency of Use: CRISPR Gene / Genome Editing Co-Performance: CRISPR Gene / Genome Editing Experiments & Life Science Techniques Throughput, Growth Rates, Price & Monthly Spend Market Size Percent of Spend with Suppliers by Segment (Share of Budget) Customer Satisfaction & Interest in Switching Purchase Decision Factors: Product Features Primary Downstream Application Desired Product Changes Appendix I: Supporting Data Appendix II: Percepta Capabilities and Life Science Dashboards Available

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b02qc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900