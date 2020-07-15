Dublin, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) drugs market is expected to reach US$ 84.34 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 39.13%, for the duration spanning 2018-2029.

The factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, increasing pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, surging diabetic population, escalating obese population, unmet medical needs and sedentary lifestyles are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by the lethargic drug approval process, high treatment cost and less definitive diagnostic methods for NASH/NAFLD.

A few notable trends include surging market penetration for NASH major drugs, increasing prevalence of NASH, progressing NASH diagnosis methods and biomarkers, NASH pipeline drugs under development and growth in e-commerce pharmaceutical products sales.

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) drugs market has two major segments, based on drug classes - Off-Label drugs and Therapeutic Drugs. The current NASH drugs market is wholly occupied by off-label drugs as there are no clinically approved medicines for the treatment of NASH. However, certain therapeutic drugs, from large pharmaceutical drugs, are expected to enter the market in coming years, with considerable market share. The need for definitive NASH treatment would lead to strong market penetration of the therapeutic drugs during the forecasted period.

The fastest-growing regional market would be the U.S., due to the increasing prevalence of NASH, along with forthcoming launches of various NASH therapeutic drugs. Moreover, Europe is also expected to hold a significant share in the global NASH therapeutics market, owing to the growing awareness amongst the inhabitants, regarding NASH diagnosis and treatment methods.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs market, segmented into Off Label Drugs and Therapeutic Drugs submarkets.

The major regional markets (the U.S., Europe and Rest of World) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Allergan PLC (Tobira), Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Genfit SA) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Causes & Symptoms

1.3 Diagnosis

1.4 Treatment

1.5 Off-Label Treatment

1.6 Therapeutic Treatment

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Rise in Number of COVID-19 Cases

2.2 Growth in Government Spending on Healthcare

2.3 Rise in Application of Biomarkers

2.4 Impact on NASH Therapeutics Clinical Trials

3. Global NASH Market

3.1 Global NASH Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Global NASH Drugs Market Value Forecast by Drug Class

3.3 Global NASH Off-Label Drugs Market Forecast by Value

4. Global NASH Therapeutics Market

4.1 Global NASH Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Global NASH Therapeutics Market Value Forecast by Drug Type

4.2.1 Global NASH Therapeutics Market Value Forecast by Drug Type (2024)

4.2.2 Global NASH Therapeutics Market Value Forecast by Drug Type (2029)

4.2.3 Global Obeticholic Acid (OCA) Drug Market Forecast by Value

4.2.4 Global Obeticholic Acid (OCA) Drug Market Value Forecast by Region

4.2.5 Global Cenicriviroc (CVC) Drug Market Forecast by Value

4.2.6 Global Cenicriviroc (CVC) Drug Market Value Forecast by Region

4.2.7 Global Elafibranor Drug Market Forecast by Value

4.2.8 Global Aramchol Drug Market Forecast by Value

4.2.9 Global MGL-3196 Drug Market Forecast by Value

4.2.10 Global INN-217 Drug Market Forecast by Value

4.2.11 Global VK2809 Drug Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Global NASH Therapeutics Market Value Forecast by Region

4.3.1 Global NASH Therapeutics Market Value Forecast by Region (2024)

4.3.2 Global NASH Therapeutics Market Value Forecast by Region (2029)

5. Regional NASH Market

5.1 The U.S. NASH Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

5.2 Europe NASH Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

5.3 RoW NASH Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising HealthCare Expenditure

6.1.2 Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditures

6.1.3 Surging Diabetic Population

6.1.4 Escalating Obese Population

6.1.5 Unmet Medical Needs

6.1.6 Sedentary Lifestyle

6.2 Key Trends & Development

6.2.1 Surging Market Penetration for Major NASH Drugs

6.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of NASH

6.2.3 Progressing NASH Diagnosis Methods and Biomarkers

6.2.4 NASH Pipeline Drugs Under Development

6.2.5 Growth in E-Commerce Pharmaceutical Products Sales

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Lethargic Drug Approval Process

6.3.2 High Treatment Cost

6.3.3 Associated Business Risk

6.3.4 Less Definitive Diagnostic Methods for NASH/NAFLD

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global NASH Drugs Market

7.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

7.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

7.1.3 Key Players - R&D Comparison

7.1.4 Key Players - Product Portfolio Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Bristol Myers Squibb

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategies

8.2 Gilead Sciences, Inc.

8.3 Allergan (Abbvie)

8.4 Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

8.5 Galmed Pharmaceuticals

8.6 Genfit SA



