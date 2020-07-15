RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An “ Achieving the Dream ” public community college, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) has been using JAGGAER eProcurement solutions for ten years and has announced an extension to the partnership for the next five years. “Having the ability for our internal customers to purchase operational items at pre-negotiated catalog prices through JAGGAER has driven fantastic savings. In fiscal year 2009 our team achieved $136,000 in savings. This rose to $2,118,000 in fiscal year 2019, a fifteen-fold increase in annual savings over the decade that we have been using JAGGAER,” reported Jennifer Canavera, Director of Procurement at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.



“One of the first things we recognized in JAGGAER eProcurement was how easy and convenient it made the whole shopping experience,” said Canavera. Under her leadership NWTC has set up the workflows and catalogs for all of the departments across its three campuses to meet their needs for both pricing and product assortment.

By devolving ordering of operational items to internal customers, the six-person procurement department has also been freed up to focus on negotiating good prices on big-ticket capital items. “The system is easy to use and customers know exactly where to go to get what they want. This is of value to a publicly funded academic institution, where staff resources are precious,” added Canavera.

A “Rock-Solid Team” Keen to Expand JAGGAER

“We chose JAGGAER solutions because they promised greater efficiencies and savings for NWTC, which it has delivered. But over the years we have also found the forms and workflows in JAGGAER to be highly customizable to our specific and evolving protocols. That’s really important because we are fortunate to have a rock-solid team of procurement professionals here, who are always looking for ways to improve,” said Canavera.

About Northeast Wisconsin Technical College

Founded in 1912, NWTC is a nationally ranked, two-year public college where students prepare for high-tech careers and begin their bachelor’s degrees. The College is committed to providing all learners with the highest-quality, high technology education to improve their quality of life. Students at NWTC are provided with resources needed for success. As a result, over 94 percent of grads have careers within six months of graduation and hundreds continue their education through NWTC’s transfer agreements with nearly 40 other colleges/universities.

About JAGGAER: Procurement Simplified

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, connecting customers to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers end-to-end SaaS-based procurement solutions, including advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for more than two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. JAGGAER holds 37 patents – more than any other spend management company.

JAGGAER Media Contact

Abigail Holmes

Corporate Ink for JAGGAER

jaggaer@corporateink.com

+1 617.969.9192