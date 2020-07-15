Orem, Utah, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MityLite, a manufacturer of award-winning commercial furniture, delivers the second largest order in their 33-year history to the Hawaii Convention Center (HCC). The order included 17,000 Encore Banquet Chairs, 600 ABS Tables, 155 High-Capacity Stacking Carts, 30 4-Wheel Comfort Seating Carts and 22 XpressPort Table Carts. All products were delivered, unloaded and assembled by MityLite staff over the course of a week and a half.

“The staff at the HCC had wanted new banquet chairs for a while,” said Jeff Scott, vice president of sales for MityLite. “We worked with the center staff over the course of 4 years to customize the products and ensure we delivered exactly what they needed.”

The HCC had used the same chairs for 30 years, and they had become outdated and no longer fit the design of the facility. They sought to replace these outdated chairs with stacking banquet chairs that were comfortable and included special features to accommodate guests. It was also important to have chairs with a good stacking density for convenient storage.

“MityLite staff were creative and ensured our ideas were incorporated into the chair design and ensured the integrity of the design was secure and worked properly,” said Teri Orton, general manager for the HCC. “They did not hesitate to create sample chairs and revised designs to accommodate our requests and comments.”

The chairs were customized with fabric to fit the décor and the cushion density was altered to make the chairs even softer and more comfortable. MityLite also added height to the chair back and the unique flex-back design for added comfort. In addition, a purse hook and shelf were added to the frame so that guests could safely store items during meetings. Even with the added shelf, the chairs are designed to safely stack 8 high.

“We also altered the leg design of our ABS tables to include a wishbone leg rather than the standard conference leg,” said Scott. “They wanted tables to match their current inventory and the wishbone leg is also a better fit since a lot of people wear open-toed sandals in Hawaii. We want to avoid causing stubbed toes.”

The staff at the HCC are getting acquainted with the new carts and dollies, which were also custom made for the chairs and tables.

“The new table carts are a great improvement over the 20-year-old carts,” said Mari Tait, director of operations for the HCC. “The carts are easy to maneuver and manage with a full load. The tires and turning mechanisms are superior.”

Learn more about MityLite at mitylite.com.

###

About MityLite

Based in Orem, Utah, MityLite is part of the MITY Incorporated family of product brands serving the business marketplace in hospitality, public assembly, higher education, government, restaurant, and healthcare. MityLite manufactures award-winning and professionally designed furniture including banquet chairs, folding tables, portable staging and dance floors, folding and stacking chairs, and carts. The other MITY brands include Holsag®, Bertolini®, XpressPort® and BRODA®.

Amanda Caraway MITY Inc. 801-224-0589 amanda.caraway@mitylite.com