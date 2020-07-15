JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) will host their largest ever gaming tournament to date: a one-day Apex Legends tournament on July 19, 2020, powered by Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG). Registration to compete in the event is free and is open to all players. All donations made during gameplay will support warriors who are helped by WWP programs and initiatives.



The tournament, sponsored by HyperX, Rip It Energy, and Swanwick, will be livestreamed on Twitch by both Super League and WWP . Participants have the chance to win exciting prizes and giveaways, including a new PlayStation PS4, paddle board, gaming headset, and much more. The event is all part of WWP’s Stream to Serve™ initiative. One in three warriors struggle to get the care needed to overcome their mental health challenges. With Stream To Serve ™, gamers can stream what they love and change the lives of wounded warriors at the same time. For every $150 raised, one mental health session is provided for a veteran.

“Super League is enormously honored to support Wounded Warrior Project,” says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “We know how powerful a tool gaming can be when it comes to developing meaningful personal connections. While the gameplay results will be exciting, the human results will last well beyond the tournament. It is awesome to be able to help support American heroes, tapping into their healthy spirit of competition and desire to meet other veterans while playing a game they love.”

“This tournament reflects the passion of a large group of our warriors who are staying engaged through gaming,” said WWP livestreaming and gaming specialist Matt Twigg. “We’ve been able to connect with so many of them virtually through gaming nights and our Discord channel, especially during this time of social distancing. We hope all gamers will join us and play to support this great cause.”

WWP honors and empowers injured veterans and their families through a variety of programs and services, including in mental health, career counseling, physical health and wellness, and long-term rehabilitative care. Warriors never pay a penny for any WWP program or service as they have already paid their dues on the battlefield. Want to get involved but can’t make the tournament? Register your livestream thru WWP and make a difference in a warrior’s life today. Discover additional ways you can give back .

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. WWP is a national, nonpartisan organization accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), top rated by Charity Navigator, and holding a GuideStar Platinum rating. Learn more about how WWP connects, serves, and empowers.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming ( Nasdaq: SLGG ) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company’s unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth.