GREENSBORO, N.C., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root, the worldwide leader for retail and commercial fueling operations announced today that André Dhawan has been named President, Americas, effective immediately.

In his new role Dhawan will lead Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s business in the Americas and will look to strengthen Gilbarco’s position as the world’s leading manufacturer of fueling and convenience store equipment and technology.

Dhawan has nearly three decades of experience in the global industrial manufacturing and distribution industry. He is no stranger to the Gilbarco organization as he most recently served as President Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific—a position that he has held since July of 2016. He and his family have lived and worked across three different continents and in six countries.

“I am incredibly excited to have André in the role and know he will bring fantastic leadership to our Americas business with his strong customer focus, knowledge of the industry, and business system skillset” said Aaron Saak, President of Gilbarco Veeder-Root.

While serving as President of EMEA and Asia Pacific, Dhawan earned a reputation for a strong customer focus and driving growth and profitability. Amongst his notable achievements is building a strong base for automation and service across high growth markets, expanding into new geographies and an aggressive channel expansion strategy.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to continue to build the global brand of Gilbarco Veeder-Root and work with the key stakeholders in the American markets to enhance the value we deliver to our customers while driving a higher level of engagement for our teams,” Dhawan said.

Prior to joining the Gilbarco Veeder-Root organization, Dhawan was President Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) for Zurich-based Xylem, Inc. where he was responsible for leading several thousand employees across multiple manufacturing facilities for a business with $1B+ in sales.

Dhawan began his career at ITT Inc. (formerly ITT Corporation) where he spent more than 15 years as an executive. During his tenure at ITT he was responsible for leading corporate strategic direction, overseeing mergers and acquisitions, and played a key role in helping build a global leadership position in the water infrastructure and commercial building services industries.

André holds a Bachelor’s Degree (BSc) in Business from the University of Maryland and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Pace University. He will be based out of Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s Global Headquarters in Greensboro, NC.

