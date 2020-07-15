GREENSBORO, N.C., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root announced today the introduction of a smart Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging station, named Amps2Go, to its EV charging product portfolio in North America. The Amps2Go line of smart chargers, powered by SemaConnect, complements Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s existing e-Mobility solutions, and demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to making EV charging broadly accessible to all parts of the convenience and commercial and industrial (C&I) industries.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s Amps2Go charger enables Level 2 charging, a form of EV charging ideal for customers whose vehicles experience longer periods of downtime, such as in many C&I fleets. Amps2Go’s rugged design, flexible configuration options, and one-year full replacement warranty all make it uniquely suited to power EVs in fleets, as well as help convenience store retailers offer additional charging options to EV drivers.

“Our extensive research shows that many customers, particularly in the C&I and fleet markets would greatly benefit from the Amps2Go product, as it acts as a perfect complement to our DC fast charging products and addresses important customer use cases. We are really excited about partnering with SemaConnect who bring with them smart technology and a strong track record in the Level 2 space,” said Deepesh Nayanar, Head e-Mobility, Gilbarco Veeder-Root.

Gilbarco-Veeder Root’s Amps2Go charger is powered by SemaConnect, a leader in providing smart, networked Level 2 charging solutions across North America, with thousands of units deployed and operational. Gilbarco Veeder-Root and SemaConnect’s partnership equips both companies to better serve customers in a unique and powerful way.

“SemaConnect is excited to partner with Gilbarco Veeder-Root to offer smart, networked Level 2 charging to their extensive product lineup. Given their unique presence in the fueling world, we are thrilled to be a part of Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s efforts to enable fuel retailers and fleets to provide consumers with more options when it comes to fueling their vehicles,” Mahi Reddy, CEO SemaConnect, said.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is committed to offering a full range of power levels and charging options to customers to fulfill their specific operational needs. To this end, the introduction of Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s Amps2Go Level 2 charger serves as a perfect complement to its existing portfolio of exceptional e-Mobility products. Gilbarco Veeder-Root now offers DC fast charging, AC Level 2 charging, software, and extensive service solutions to its long-standing customers seeking to make the electrification transition.

To learn more about how you can start your journey into EV charging, please visit www.gilbarco.com/e-mobility.

ABOUT GILBARCO VEEDER-ROOT

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco Veeder-Root has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, point-of-sale systems, payment solutions, tank gauges, retail software development and integration and fleet management systems. For more information, please visit: www.gilbarco.com

ABOUT SEMACONNECT

SemaConnect is the leading provider of smart electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. SemaConnect is the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.

Chris Zona Gilbarco Veeder-Root 1.336.338.6331 chris.zona@gilbarco.com