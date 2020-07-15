Tysons, VA, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today unveiled new offerings within its Cvent Supplier Network and Cvent Business Transient solution (formerly Lanyon). The new offerings were developed to allow for safer and more streamlined sourcing processes in an environment where health considerations are paramount.

Cvent Supplier Network: Source Safely

The new Source Safely microsite, located within the Cvent Supplier Network, compiles the latest health and safety information representing more than 31,000 properties around the world. The site offers the largest, most up-to-date global database of venue health and safety information available and includes information from destinations and CVBs, hotel management companies, independent venues, and global hotel chains including Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG, to name a few. The site will be updated regularly, ensuring event planners have the latest information conveniently housed within the Cvent Supplier Network, the largest meeting and event venue sourcing database in the world. Source Safely is the first of several new Cvent Supplier Network product enhancements that will allow event planners to plan, market, and manage safer meeting and event experiences.

“Now and going forward, health and safety should be paramount, and venues are pulling out all the stops to put together comprehensive health and cleanliness programs to ensure the safety of their group business guests,” said Cvent CMO, Patrick Smith. “Our Source Safely information on the Cvent Supplier Network will give them the platform they need to showcase their offerings to the hundreds of thousands of event professionals who source through the Cvent Supplier Network, while giving planners the insights they need to know that the venues and destinations they are considering are safe for their attendees.”

Cvent Business Transient: COVID-19 Questions

In response to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, Cvent has standardized a set of nearly 60 questions related to hotel health and safety protocols which will expand on the current business transient RFP process. The standardized questions minimize the time it takes for hotel suppliers to provide answers to their buyers, while allowing for travel managers to efficiently evaluate health and safety regulations alongside the property bids they are considering.

The questions were formulated based on extensive research and feedback from corporations and travel management companies and the standards and programs of global hotel suppliers. The questions also incorporate the recommendations from industry-leading organizations such as AHLA. The COVID-19 questions are available now for suppliers to answer and will be available in early August to all Cvent corporations and travel managers to view as a part of the RFP process.

“As business travel begins to bounce back, travel managers are spending an inordinate amount of time looking for venues that align with their organization’s COVID-19 health and safety requirements,” continued Smith. “We have heard from our buyers and hotel suppliers that they need help facilitating the exchange of COVID-19-related information, and we’re extremely proud to support that through our Cvent Business Transient solution. As a leader in our industry, we have been steadfast in our commitment to develop and deliver the solutions our customers need to not just bounce back from the pandemic but thrive. These new offerings will accommodate safer sourcing and streamline the process to help the industry more quickly get back on track.”

###

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,000 employees, 30,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Erica Stoltenberg Cvent 5713786240 estoltenberg@cvent.com