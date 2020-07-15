FREMONT, Calif., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced its new COVID-19 response solution for the 3VR video intelligence platform allowing for real-time occupancy tracking in an easy-to-view dashboard. Its web-based user interface supports unlimited display instances; the public displays show current occupancy, occupancy limit, and a traffic signal to clearly communicate to customers or visitors when they can or can’t enter a store or facility.

3VR Real Time Occupancy Dashboard combines stereoscopic people-counting cameras with the 3VR Real Time Dashboard service and an all new occupancy interface to provide businesses and customers a traffic-light user interface that provides up-to-the-moment information on a business’s maximum COVID-19 occupancy.

“Small businesses have been asking for affordable solutions that eliminate the necessity of keeping personnel at entrances monitoring people coming in and out,” said Mark Allen, Identiv GM, Premises. “Our 3VR Real Time Occupancy Dashboard provides that exact solution in a fully customizable, at-a-glance user interface that has both an internal view for administrators and an external view for customers. Schools, grocery stores, small retailers, bars, and restaurants can deploy a complete 3VR occupancy system for a few thousand dollars. The real-time solution is also available as part of our new system-as-a-service subscription model, eliminating upfront software and hardware costs. With this, we're serving the small businesses in our communities, helping them meet occupancy requirements without burdening the tight financial situation many are facing.”

3VR Real Time Occupancy is configurable for multiple stores or buildings on a single 3VR appliance or video management system (VMS); one 3VR VMS can independently display occupancy counts and user interfaces for up to 20 separate stores, making it perfect for malls and school campuses. Each store, building, or classroom has fully customizable parameters, including maximum occupancy, and thresholds for alerting admins and customers or students alike. The customer-facing interface also includes fully customizable messaging and a very easy to understand traffic-light display allowing customers to see from a distance if they can enter the store or building.

“As schools and small businesses begin to reopen, Identiv is fully committed to providing resources that promote the safest possible operation of these facilities, for employees as well as for students and customers, as affordably as possible,” said Steven Humphreys, Identiv CEO. “3VR Real Time Occupancy addresses the need to implement simple-to-use safety strategies to ensure proper social distancing with up-to-the-minute intelligence.”

Identiv offers a full portfolio of 3VR video intelligence solutions paired with data analytics for the industry’s fastest and most easily managed surveillance searchability. 3VR provides a single platform for real-time security and customer insights, enabling organizations to protect employees, customers, and assets while improving customer experiences. The 3VR VMS platform is easy to deploy, inexpensive, available in the 3VR Prime system-as-a-service model , and made in the U.S. Real Time Occupancy solutions start as low as $6,000 (MSRP) or as low as $121 per month using 3VR Prime. To learn more, contact +1 888.809.8880 or sales@identiv.com .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .

