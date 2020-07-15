CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that father and son financial advisors Matt Meyers Sr. CRPC® and Matthew Meyers Jr. CFP®, CRPC® of Crossroads Financial Services have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms, leveraging LPL as custodian. They have aligned with The Financial Services Network, an existing LPL large enterprise. The Meyers team reported having served approximately $300 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. They join from Voya Financial Advisors.



With support from two office staff members, the Austin, Texas-based wealth management practice specializes in financial planning for teachers and college educators. “We are very familiar with Texas higher education retirement plans and we love helping teachers plan for their well-deserved retirement. We are passionate about the work we do to help our clients understand complex financial matters so they can make more informed choices about their financial futures,” said Matt Meyers Sr., an industry veteran with more than 35 years of experience as a financial advisor.

The younger Meyers followed in his father’s footsteps by joining the family business in 2012 after gaining experience working for corporations and the federal government. “When you are dealing with money, whether it’s yours or a client’s, it’s all about trust and who you feel comfortable with. My dad and I have built a lifetime of trust and now have a wonderful relationship that has turned into an ideal business partnership,” said Matthew Meyers Jr., who added that many of the firm’s longtime clients watched him grow up.

The Crossroads team turned to LPL Financial and The Financial Services Network to elevate their service and the client experience. “We are excited to be able to embrace enhanced technology and deploy it in a thoughtful way, from the ground up. With support from LPL and The Network, we are able to rebuild our approach to technology and offer a new client experience that will help them much more easily access and understand the performance of their accounts,” Matthew Meyers Jr. said. He said he believes LPL’s scale puts them in a better position for future growth.

“We are very excited to partner with the Meyers as they begin their new journey with The Network and LPL,” said Daxs Stadjuhar, managing partner with The Financial Services Network. “It is a privilege to support their practice—a father and son team that provides investment advice and consulting services to the Austin community, as well as expertise with helping teachers navigate their 403(B) plan options. We look forward to helping them elevate their business through the enhanced services offered at The Network and LPL Financial.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Matt and Matthew to the LPL family and congratulate The Network on its continued growth. Advisors like the Meyers play such an important role in their clients’ lives, earning trust early on as they listen to their clients’ aspirations and then by creating a thoughtful plan to help guide them toward their financial goals. At LPL, we recognize the time and effort that goes into our advisors’ work, and our goal is to make it as easy as possible to operate efficiently and effectively. We will continue to leverage our scale with investments in innovative technology, resources and business management solutions that help advisors and financial professionals grow and evolve their practices. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership with Crossroads Financial Services.”

