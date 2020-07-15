New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283203/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% over the period 2020-2027.Color Filter Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.4% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Color Sequential LCOS segment is readjusted to a revised 25.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42.5% share of the global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 23.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$505.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.89% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.1% and 20.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 121-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Color Filter Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)
(Architecture) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2020 to 2027
Table 4: Color Filter Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)
(Architecture) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Color Sequential LCOS (Architecture) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Color Sequential LCOS (Architecture) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Consumer Electronics (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 8: Consumer Electronics (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Aviation (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Aviation (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Military (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 14: Military (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Medical (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Medical (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)
Displays Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Architecture: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: United States Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)
Displays Market Share Breakdown by Architecture: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: United States Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)
Displays Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market
Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canadian Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Architecture:
2020 to 2027
Table 24: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Architecture for
2020 and 2027
Table 25: Canadian Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 27: Japanese Market for Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)
Displays: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Architecture for the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: Japanese Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays
Market Share Analysis by Architecture: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Liquid
Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market
Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Architecture for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Chinese Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays
Market by Architecture: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020
and 2027
Table 33: Chinese Demand for Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)
Displays in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: Chinese Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 35: European Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 36: European Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Architecture:
2020-2027
Table 38: European Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays
Market Share Breakdown by Architecture: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: European Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 40: European Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 41: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market in
France by Architecture: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: French Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays
Market Share Analysis by Architecture: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 44: French Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for
2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 45: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Architecture for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: German Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays
Market Share Breakdown by Architecture: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market
Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Architecture for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Italian Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays
Market by Architecture: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020
and 2027
Table 51: Italian Demand for Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)
Displays in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 52: Italian Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Liquid Crystal on Silicon
(LCoS) Displays: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Architecture for the Period 2020-2027
Table 54: United Kingdom Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)
Displays Market Share Analysis by Architecture: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market
Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 57: Rest of Europe Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)
Displays Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Architecture: 2020-2027
Table 58: Rest of Europe Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)
Displays Market Share Breakdown by Architecture: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Rest of Europe Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)
Displays Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 60: Rest of Europe Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)
Displays Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market in
Asia-Pacific by Architecture: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)
Displays Market Share Analysis by Architecture: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)
Displays Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by
Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 65: Rest of World Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)
Displays Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Architecture: 2020 to 2027
Table 66: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market in
Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Architecture for 2020 and 2027
Table 67: Rest of World Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)
Displays Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Rest of World Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)
Displays Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 17
