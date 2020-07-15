New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283203/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% over the period 2020-2027.Color Filter Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.4% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Color Sequential LCOS segment is readjusted to a revised 25.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42.5% share of the global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 23.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$505.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.89% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.1% and 20.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 121-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Barco NV

Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Guangzhou Weijie Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

HOLOEYE Systems, Inc.

JVC KENWOOD Corporation

LG Electronics, Inc.

Microvision, Inc.

Pioneer Corporation

Silicon Micro Display, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Syndiant, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283203/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Color Filter Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)

(Architecture) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2020 to 2027



Table 4: Color Filter Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)

(Architecture) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Color Sequential LCOS (Architecture) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Color Sequential LCOS (Architecture) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Consumer Electronics (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 8: Consumer Electronics (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Aviation (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Aviation (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Military (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 14: Military (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Medical (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Medical (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market Share

(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Displays Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Architecture: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: United States Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Displays Market Share Breakdown by Architecture: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: United States Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Displays Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 23: Canadian Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Architecture:

2020 to 2027



Table 24: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Architecture for

2020 and 2027



Table 25: Canadian Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 27: Japanese Market for Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Displays: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Architecture for the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: Japanese Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays

Market Share Analysis by Architecture: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Liquid

Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market

Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Architecture for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Chinese Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays

Market by Architecture: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020

and 2027



Table 33: Chinese Demand for Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Displays in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: Chinese Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 35: European Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025



Table 36: European Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Architecture:

2020-2027



Table 38: European Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays

Market Share Breakdown by Architecture: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: European Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 40: European Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 41: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market in

France by Architecture: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: French Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays

Market Share Analysis by Architecture: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 44: French Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for

2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 45: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Architecture for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: German Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays

Market Share Breakdown by Architecture: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market

Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 49: Italian Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Architecture for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Italian Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays

Market by Architecture: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020

and 2027



Table 51: Italian Demand for Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Displays in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 52: Italian Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Liquid Crystal on Silicon

(LCoS) Displays: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Architecture for the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: United Kingdom Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Displays Market Share Analysis by Architecture: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 57: Rest of Europe Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Displays Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Architecture: 2020-2027



Table 58: Rest of Europe Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Displays Market Share Breakdown by Architecture: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: Rest of Europe Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Displays Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 60: Rest of Europe Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Displays Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market in

Asia-Pacific by Architecture: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Displays Market Share Analysis by Architecture: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Displays Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by

Application for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 65: Rest of World Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Displays Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Architecture: 2020 to 2027



Table 66: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Displays Market in

Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Architecture for 2020 and 2027



Table 67: Rest of World Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Displays Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Rest of World Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Displays Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 17

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283203/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001