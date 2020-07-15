Due to the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Novaturas Group has suspended organized tours in June. At the same time last year, the Company's turnover amounted to EUR 16.6 million, the number of customers served amounted to 31.8 thousand.

With the softening of the restrictions, the Company has renewed its partial operations from all Baltic markets as of July 1 and resumed holiday trips to Greece (resorts of Crete, Rhodes and Corfu). The Company expects that as restrictions continue to ease, it will be able to offer its customers more safe holiday destinations. Roundtrips to European countries are also planned to be renewed in the nearest future. For those who want to spend their vacation closer to home, the Company offers a choice of accommodation in the resorts of the Baltic States.

Following the restart of operations, the Company recorded an increased interest in last-minute travel offers, as well as demand for next year's summer holidays. When assessing further business prospects and planning the scope of activities, the Company's management team constantly follows the latest guidelines for the regulation of organized tours, safety recommendations in the source markets and destinations, and takes into account customer demand.

To ensure the safety of holidaymakers, all organized tours are carried out in accordance with the recommendations of the responsible authorities. The safety of travellers is ensured by all the Company's business partners, implementing preventive and security measures at airports, transportation, hotels. Safe travel is ensured by keeping longer-than-usual distances at airports, wearing protective face masks throughout the trip, additional disinfectants on planes, and during transportation, plenty of security measures are taken by host hotels.

