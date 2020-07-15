LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) , a leader in the operation of free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels, announced that three of the Company’s channels, The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics and So…Real, are included in today’s launch of NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock. The service is home to thousands of hours of premium content, including curated channels. Fans of a lean-back viewing experience will gravitate toward channels, which is a traditional guide full of content aggregated in a modern way to showcase live events, linear feeds and 24/7 playlists. Channels resonated especially well with cord-cutters during Peacock’s early preview with Comcast Xfinity customers.



Peacock included the following channels from Cinedigm’s growing portfolio of premium linear channels:

1. The Bob Ross Channel - The official Bob Ross channel! Get your daily dose of the iconic, bucolic pop culture icon. Features instructional television programming from Bob Ross’s entire catalog of 380 classic episodes that aired from 1983 to 1994 on PBS.

2. Comedy Dynamics - The largest collection of stand-up comedy. It’s a no-drink minimum stand-up show 24/7, with the top names of comedy in new & classic performances.

3. So…Real - Brilliantly curated from the best of British & Australian reality television content, So…Real features incendiary series and gripping true dramas featuring real lives.

“We are thrilled to have NBC Peacock select channels from our digital networks portfolio, it reaffirms our goal to aggregate a portfolio of high quality ad-supported channels that fill the needs of a broad range of viewers," said Erick Opeka, Cinedigm’s President of Digital Networks. “NBC Peacock’s selections validate the efforts we’ve made in the last 18 months to become a leading OTT channel provider by leveraging our expertise with digital content distribution across a wide range of platforms.”

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/ .

