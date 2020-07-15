New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283196/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 55% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Marketing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 49.7% CAGR to reach US$77.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gaming segment is readjusted to a revised 59.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.7% share of the global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 52.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.43% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$36.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 52.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 48.5% and 47% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 37.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$36.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Education Segment Corners a 14.3% Share in 2020

In the global Education segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 43.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$29.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 173-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Enriching the Real World through Convergence

with Digital Information and Media

Recent Market Activity

Brief Overview of Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for

Augmented Reality

AR in Digital Marketing

AR and Mapping

Education

Industry Applications

Select Innovative Companies in AR/VR Space (2017)

Factors Stimulating AR Demand

Integration of Mobile Technology and Augmented Reality Gains

Momentum

Mobile AR Apps to Play Definitive Role in AR/VR Market

Benefits of Mobile AR Solutions to Key Industries

Factors Boosting Adoption of AR

Tourism

Retail

Gaming

Entertainment

Businesses and Economy

Stakeholders Eye on Delivering Immersive Experiences using

Mobile AR/VR

Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Applications: Where, What and

How to Display AR on a Mobile Device

Latest Augmented Reality Trends to Favor Mobile AR

Apple and Google Target Mobile AR

AR Chipsets and Sensors

Enhanced Mobile Experience

Gains for Mixed Reality

AR Smartphones and HUD Technology

Next-Generation AR Headsets

Use of Mobile AR for Marketing

AR to Topple VR

Adoption across Diverse Industries

Retailers to Embrace AR

Mobile Augmented Reality: Major Milestones Over the Years

Early AR Limited to Scientific Use for High-end Applications

ARToolKit: A Major Breakthrough for Mobile AR

ARQuake Game: First Outdoor Mobile AR Video Game

BatPortal: First PDA Enabled Wireless AR System

Mobile AR Penetrates the Mobile Phone Ecosystem

Advent of Smartphones & Tablet PCs Brought MAR Closer to

Mainstream Consumer Market

Global Market Outlook

Futuristic Goals for Mobile AR in a Nutshell

Competitive Landscape

Progress Made by Major Companies in the Field of Augmented Reality

Participants across the Value Chain Bet Big on Mobile AR

Leading Mobile AR Tools Available for Developers of AR Game or App

Select Mergers & Acquisitions for 2015 & 2016

Select Popular Mobile Augmented Reality Apps for Android/iOS:

(2016 & 2017)

Popular Mobile Augmented Reality Apps for Android/iOS (2015)

Select Innovative Mobile AR Apps Developed in Recent Past

Crowd Funding: A Key Fund Generation Strategy for Mobile AR

Vendors

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Key Drivers and Restraints

Augmented Reality Explodes into Mainstream

Notable AR Milestones

Promising Developments

Rapid Proliferation of Mobile App Stores Worldwide: A Strong

Growth Driver

Freemium Apps with In-App Purchases Score over Paid Apps & Free

Ad-Sponsored Apps

Retail and Marketing Apps Dominate the Developer Investments in AR

Technology Developments & Innovations: Spearheading Growth

Markerless Augmented Reality

Cloud Computing Support for Mobile AP Apps

Smart Glasses: The New Age HMI Device Revolutionizes the Mobile

AR Market

Growing Investments in Google Glasses & Other Smart AR Glasses

Bodes Well for Smart Glasses MAR Apps

Mobile AR Game Apps: The Major Revenue Contributor

Gaming Dominate Mobile Apps Content Worldwide: Opportunities

Galore for MAR Apps

Opportunity Indicators

Augmentation in Smartphone?s Computational Capability Drives

Location-Based AR

Increasing Focus on Disruptive Technologies to Boost Market

Prospects in the Enterprise Sector

Mobile AR and Mobile CRM Convergence Transform Sales and

Services Processes

Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0: The Next Big Thing

for Mobile AR in the Enterprise Sector

Enterprise Mobility, BYOD and CYOD Paves the Way for Mobile AR

and Smart Wearables Adoption at the Workplace

Mobile AR Applications: A Key Enabler of M-Commerce

Strong Growth Projected for Mobile AR in Virtual Product

Display Applications

Rising Investments in AR for Mobile Marketing and Brand

Building Augurs Well for the Market

Technology Advancements Enable Seamless Convergence of Mobile

AR and MCommerce

Rising Prominence of Preventive Healthcare Spurs Demand for

Healthcare MAR Apps

Other High-Growth Application Areas for Mobile AR

Retailers & Marketers

Tourists

Instructional Manuals and Videos

Robust Demand for Smartphones & Tablet PCs Offering Compelling

MAR Experience Drives Market Growth

Rising Mobile Subscriptions Sets the Perfect Platform for

Market Expansion

Developments in High-Speed Networks Support New App

Possibilities for Mobile AR

Enabling Mobile AR and VR with 5G Networks

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Mobile AR

Lack of Awareness & Penetration in Addressable Markets

Lack of Visibility

Technology Limitations

Failure to Meet Consumer Expectations

Privacy Issues



