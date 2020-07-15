New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283196/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 55% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Marketing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 49.7% CAGR to reach US$77.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gaming segment is readjusted to a revised 59.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.7% share of the global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 52.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.43% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$36.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 52.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 48.5% and 47% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 37.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$36.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Education Segment Corners a 14.3% Share in 2020
In the global Education segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 43.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$29.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 173-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Augmented Reality: Enriching the Real World through Convergence
with Digital Information and Media
Recent Market Activity
Brief Overview of Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for
Augmented Reality
AR in Digital Marketing
AR and Mapping
Education
Industry Applications
Select Innovative Companies in AR/VR Space (2017)
Factors Stimulating AR Demand
Integration of Mobile Technology and Augmented Reality Gains
Momentum
Mobile AR Apps to Play Definitive Role in AR/VR Market
Benefits of Mobile AR Solutions to Key Industries
Factors Boosting Adoption of AR
Tourism
Retail
Gaming
Entertainment
Businesses and Economy
Stakeholders Eye on Delivering Immersive Experiences using
Mobile AR/VR
Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Applications: Where, What and
How to Display AR on a Mobile Device
Latest Augmented Reality Trends to Favor Mobile AR
Apple and Google Target Mobile AR
AR Chipsets and Sensors
Enhanced Mobile Experience
Gains for Mixed Reality
AR Smartphones and HUD Technology
Next-Generation AR Headsets
Use of Mobile AR for Marketing
AR to Topple VR
Adoption across Diverse Industries
Retailers to Embrace AR
Mobile Augmented Reality: Major Milestones Over the Years
Early AR Limited to Scientific Use for High-end Applications
ARToolKit: A Major Breakthrough for Mobile AR
ARQuake Game: First Outdoor Mobile AR Video Game
BatPortal: First PDA Enabled Wireless AR System
Mobile AR Penetrates the Mobile Phone Ecosystem
Advent of Smartphones & Tablet PCs Brought MAR Closer to
Mainstream Consumer Market
Global Market Outlook
Futuristic Goals for Mobile AR in a Nutshell
Competitive Landscape
Progress Made by Major Companies in the Field of Augmented Reality
Participants across the Value Chain Bet Big on Mobile AR
Leading Mobile AR Tools Available for Developers of AR Game or App
Select Mergers & Acquisitions for 2015 & 2016
Select Popular Mobile Augmented Reality Apps for Android/iOS:
(2016 & 2017)
Popular Mobile Augmented Reality Apps for Android/iOS (2015)
Select Innovative Mobile AR Apps Developed in Recent Past
Crowd Funding: A Key Fund Generation Strategy for Mobile AR
Vendors
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Apple, Inc. (USA)
Augmensys GmbH (Austria)
Augment (France)
Augmented Pixels Inc. (USA)
Aurasma (UK)
Blippar (UK)
Catchoom Technologies (Spain)
DAQRI (USA)
Google Inc. (USA)
Gravity Jack (USA)
Hunter Research and Technology, LLC (USA)
LM3LABS Corporation (Japan)
Marxent Labs LLC (USA)
Mollejuo Software, Inc. (Canada)
Mybrana Network S.L. (Spain)
Niantic, Inc. (USA)
Occipital Inc. (USA)
Seabery Augmented Technology (Spain)
Snap, Inc. (USA)
ViewAR GmbH (Austria)
VividWorks Ltd. (Finland)
Wikitude GmbH (Austria)
Zappar Ltd. (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Drivers and Restraints
Augmented Reality Explodes into Mainstream
Notable AR Milestones
Promising Developments
Rapid Proliferation of Mobile App Stores Worldwide: A Strong
Growth Driver
Freemium Apps with In-App Purchases Score over Paid Apps & Free
Ad-Sponsored Apps
Retail and Marketing Apps Dominate the Developer Investments in AR
Technology Developments & Innovations: Spearheading Growth
Markerless Augmented Reality
Cloud Computing Support for Mobile AP Apps
Smart Glasses: The New Age HMI Device Revolutionizes the Mobile
AR Market
Growing Investments in Google Glasses & Other Smart AR Glasses
Bodes Well for Smart Glasses MAR Apps
Mobile AR Game Apps: The Major Revenue Contributor
Gaming Dominate Mobile Apps Content Worldwide: Opportunities
Galore for MAR Apps
Opportunity Indicators
Augmentation in Smartphone?s Computational Capability Drives
Location-Based AR
Increasing Focus on Disruptive Technologies to Boost Market
Prospects in the Enterprise Sector
Mobile AR and Mobile CRM Convergence Transform Sales and
Services Processes
Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0: The Next Big Thing
for Mobile AR in the Enterprise Sector
Enterprise Mobility, BYOD and CYOD Paves the Way for Mobile AR
and Smart Wearables Adoption at the Workplace
Mobile AR Applications: A Key Enabler of M-Commerce
Strong Growth Projected for Mobile AR in Virtual Product
Display Applications
Rising Investments in AR for Mobile Marketing and Brand
Building Augurs Well for the Market
Technology Advancements Enable Seamless Convergence of Mobile
AR and MCommerce
Rising Prominence of Preventive Healthcare Spurs Demand for
Healthcare MAR Apps
Other High-Growth Application Areas for Mobile AR
Retailers & Marketers
Tourists
Instructional Manuals and Videos
Robust Demand for Smartphones & Tablet PCs Offering Compelling
MAR Experience Drives Market Growth
Rising Mobile Subscriptions Sets the Perfect Platform for
Market Expansion
Developments in High-Speed Networks Support New App
Possibilities for Mobile AR
Enabling Mobile AR and VR with 5G Networks
Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Mobile AR
Lack of Awareness & Penetration in Addressable Markets
Lack of Visibility
Technology Limitations
Failure to Meet Consumer Expectations
Privacy Issues
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Marketing (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 4: Marketing (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Gaming (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 6: Gaming (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Education (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Education (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 11: United States Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 15: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile
Augmented Reality (MAR) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 16: Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 17: Chinese Demand for Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Chinese Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: European Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: European Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: European Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 22: European Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 23: Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 24: French Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 25: Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 27: Italian Demand for Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Italian Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 29: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 30: Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 31: Rest of Europe Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 32: Rest of Europe Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 33: Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020
and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 35: Rest of World Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 36: Rest of World Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 103
