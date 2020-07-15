The QDXTM HealthID service works with MicroGenDX test kits,

San Marcos, TX, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QDX HealthID Incorporated, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quantum Materials Corp (OTC Bulletin Board: QTMM) – today announced that its parent has signed an agreement to include MicroGenDX diagnostic services as part of the QDXTM HealthID ecosystem. The QDX HealthID, currently in beta release, is a SaaS-based platform that allows companies and individuals to see and select a particular COVID-19 test kit, authenticate and record the test results in a secure way, and then share those authenticated results with friends, family—or any other third party of their choosing.

The agreement signed with MicroGenDX allows those persons registered on the QDXTM HealthID platform the convenience of saliva/sputum-based COVID-19 diagnostic services that the MicroGenDX molecular diagnostic lab is known for— when a health care provider prescribes MicroGenDX’s test.

https://microgendx.com/covid19/

The agreement is non-exclusive and allows for other registered test kits and diagnostic services to be used by QDXTM HealthID customers. The QDXTM HealthID service operates in conjunction with test companies and diagnostic services companies.

"We are delighted to be working with MicroGenDX and making its easy-to-administer, FDA-authorized saliva/sputum specimen test available to our QDXTM HealthID customers," says Stephen B. Squires, CEO of QDX HealthID. "Our combined capabilities will allow companies to offer attractive back-to-work programs that give their employees a choice of testing options.”

“MicroGenDX is excited to register its test kits and diagnostic services on the innovative QDXTM HealthID service. MicroGenDX has pioneered the use of saliva/sputum samples for COVID-19 testing, and sputum collection and views the QDXTM Health ID service as a value-add for physicians who prescribe our tests and a convenience for consumers.” notes MicroGenDX CEO Rick Martin.



MicroGenDX has received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under Section 564 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3), for its sputum and NP swab test, and inclusion of the Southwest Regional PCR Laboratory dba MicroGenDX as an authorized lab for COVID-19 testing.

The QDXTM HealthID service allows an individual to control when and how to share an authenticated health status, such as the result of a COVID-19 test, without revealing the test result itself. QDXTM HealthID’s guiding mantra is “We don’t share your data. You do.”

QDX HealthID Incorporated is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Materials Corp (QMC) created to leverage, adapt and augment QMC technologies to address global health and wellness opportunities, with an emphasis on authentication of people, products and places while recognizing the individual’s information privacy rights. More information is available at www.qdxhealthid.com .



Quantum Materials Corp develops and manufactures quantum dots and nanomaterials for use in display, solar energy and lighting applications through its proprietary high-volume continuous flow production process. Combined with its proprietary blockchain technology, QMC’s unique quantum dots are also used in anti-counterfeit applications.

QMC's volume manufacturing methods enable consistent quality and scalable cost reductions to provide the foundation for technologically superior, energy efficient and environmentally sound displays, the next generation of solid-state lighting and solar photovoltaic power applications. By leveraging the highly tunable emission quality of its quantum dots, combined with its scalable blockchain platform, QMC also offers products that underpin anti-counterfeit initiatives. For more information, visit Quantum Materials Corp at www.quantummaterialscorp.com .



