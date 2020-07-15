CHICAGO, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Coyote Logistics , a leading global third-party logistics (3PL) provider, expanded its Dynamic Route Optimization program that aims to streamline supply chain operations and reduce uncertainty for carriers by maximizing the efficiency of their fleets and delivering load consistency through optimized weekly routing plans.

Dynamic Route Optimization builds suggested weekly route plans that optimally direct drivers to and from their domicile location by taking numerous parameters into account, including drivers’ hours provided by the carrier, load attributes, average load and unload times, market cost, mile per hour bands by region, home base city, among others and layering them over Coyote’s open and available loads.

“Coyote has taken a customer-centric approach from day one. By listening to our network, understanding their complex challenges and building new solutions to combat them, we are able to support shippers and carriers in creative new ways,” said Nick Shroeger, Chief Network Solutions Officer at Coyote. “Offering Dynamic Route Optimization is a perfect example. It helps drive efficiency to carrier networks and delivers clear benefits to all members of the supply chain, offering drivers confirmed rates and loads, while providing more dependability to shippers.”

Carriers using the solution receive consistent weekly miles, even in times of volatility, in a range of 2,100 to 2,700. With weekly planning covered, carriers can instead focus on strategically building out their fleets with the assurance of confirmed weekly rates and truckloads. In the process, it also supports the reduction of carriers’ carbon footprints by mitigating empty miles.

“Like all carriers, inconsistent load volume, rates and schedule gaps are significant sources of stress that are exacerbated by market volatility,” said Eric Lewis, VP of Operations at Ed Lewis Trucking . “Dynamic Route Optimization from Coyote has helped us remove uncertainty from our weekly operations by strategically stringing shipments together so we can keep our fleet full and moving, while providing our drivers the amount of miles per week they were promised.”

Leveraging input from each carrier, Coyote manages the process from start to finish to make the experience simple. This takes the stress out of route planning as carriers know their full fleets are covered with confirmed rates and loads, reducing the uncertainty they would normally face with other providers.

“We began using Dynamic Route Optimization with Coyote before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Despite being a time of disruption for the supply chain, it offered us the consistency and reliability we needed to combat market volatility and the stress drivers experience during economic uncertainty,” said Joey Riceputo, Vice President at FSR Trucking . “We were not only able to uphold all commitments we made prior to COVID-19 but have also continued to give our drivers regular routes even with the rise and fall in demand thanks to Coyote’s network density and unmatched service.”

