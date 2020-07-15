Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Value  
The Company announces:  
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 14 July 2020£34.94m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 14 July 2020£34.94m 
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):54,467,002 
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 14 July 2020 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue * †64.14p 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue * †63.72p 
   
Ordinary share price 49.25p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(23.22%) 
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 14/07/2020 