QUEBEC CITY, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stelmine Canada (« Stelmine ») (STH-TSXV) is pleased to announce the start of an extensive exploration campaign in northern Quebec. Stelmine will first investigate a new zone having a strong potential for gold mineralization, followed by work on three gold-bearing properties owned (100%) by the Company: Mercator, Joubert and Trieste. The detailed results of these campaigns will be presented in subsequent press releases.



About Stelmine

Stelmine is a junior mining exploration company which concentrates its activities in the Province of Québec. Stelmine holds 843 claims spanning 438 km² on the eastern part of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin, which contains zones with a high potential for gold deposit discovery in geological contexts similar to the one leading to discovery of the Eleonore Mine. Its capital stock consists of 37,324,046 issued and outstanding shares.



Forward-looking statements

For more information :

