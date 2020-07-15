New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Touchless Sensing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283194/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.RFID Technology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.4% CAGR to reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Camera-Based Technology segment is readjusted to a revised 16.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.3% share of the global Touchless Sensing market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Touchless Sensing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.61% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.1% and 14.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Sensors Segment Corners a 28% Share in 2020

In the global Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 213-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Cross Match Technologies, Inc.

Elliptic Laboratories

eyeSight Technologies Ltd.

InvenSense, Inc.

Microchip Technology, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qualcomm Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283194/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Touchless Sensing

Touchless Sensing Market in Middle East

Touchless Sensing Market in North America

Touchless Sensing Market in Europe

Touchless Sensing Market in Africa

Touchless Sensing Market in Germany

Touchless Sensing Market in France

Touchless Sensing Market in China

Touchless Sensing Market in Canada

Touchless Sensing Market in Canada

Touchless Sensing Market in Brazil

Global Competitor Market Shares

Touchless Sensing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Touchless Sensing System: The Future Technology with Invisible

Buttons

Regional Market Share

Market Share

Infographics



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Touchless Sensing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Touchless Sensing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: RFID Technology (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: RFID Technology (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Camera-Based Technology (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Camera-Based Technology (Technology) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Sensors (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Sensors (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Voice Assistance (Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Voice Assistance (Technology) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Consumer Electronics (Industry) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: Consumer Electronics (Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Government (Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Government (Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: BFSI (Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: BFSI (Industry) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Healthcare (Industry) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 20: Healthcare (Industry) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Automotive (Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 22: Automotive (Industry) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Other Industries (Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 24: Other Industries (Industry) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Touchless Sensing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: Touchless Sensing Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 26: United States Touchless Sensing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: United States Touchless Sensing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Touchless Sensing Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Industry: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 29: Touchless Sensing Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 30: Canadian Touchless Sensing Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Canadian Touchless Sensing Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Touchless Sensing Market Share Analysis by

Industry: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 33: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Touchless

Sensing Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 34: Japanese Touchless Sensing Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Touchless

Sensing in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Touchless Sensing Market Share Shift in Japan by

Industry: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Touchless Sensing Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: Touchless Sensing Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 39: Chinese Demand for Touchless Sensing in US$ Million

by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 40: Chinese Touchless Sensing Market Share Breakdown by

Industry: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Touchless Sensing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 41: European Touchless Sensing Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 42: European Touchless Sensing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Touchless Sensing Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: Touchless Sensing Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 45: European Touchless Sensing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 46: European Touchless Sensing Market Share Analysis by

Industry: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 47: French Touchless Sensing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 48: French Touchless Sensing Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Touchless Sensing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 50: French Touchless Sensing Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Industry for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 51: German Touchless Sensing Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 52: German Touchless Sensing Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: Touchless Sensing Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 54: Touchless Sensing Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Industry: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 55: Touchless Sensing Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: Touchless Sensing Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 57: Italian Demand for Touchless Sensing in US$ Million

by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 58: Italian Touchless Sensing Market Share Breakdown by

Industry: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 59: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Touchless Sensing Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 60: United Kingdom Touchless Sensing Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Touchless Sensing in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Touchless Sensing Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Industry: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 63: Rest of Europe Touchless Sensing Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 64: Touchless Sensing Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 65: Rest of Europe Touchless Sensing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 66: Rest of Europe Touchless Sensing Market Share

Analysis by Industry: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Touchless Sensing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Touchless Sensing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 69: Touchless Sensing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 70: Asia-Pacific Touchless Sensing Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Industry for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 71: Touchless Sensing Market Analysis in Rest of World in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 72: Rest of World Touchless Sensing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Rest of World Touchless Sensing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Rest of World Touchless Sensing Market Share Analysis

by Industry: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 103

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283194/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001