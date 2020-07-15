“More and more, consumers are looking for Mobile Edge to provide mobile power and other personal productivity accessories,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “With many returning to work in their offices or on the road, others carrying-on working remotely from home, and video gaming surging in popularity, this seemed like the perfect time to expand our lineup of quality accessories while also offering a great summer discount.”

New Products: Mobile Edge Expands Lineup with New Personal Productivity Products PLUS OFFERS SIGNIFICANT SUMMER SAVINGS Mobile Edge has upped its personal productivity game by offering a number of new mobile power and wireless accessories sure to be popular with mobile consumers, professionals, and gamers.

Anaheim, CA, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANAHEIM, CA (July 14, 2020) — Mobile Edge has upped its personal productivity game by offering a number of new mobile power and wireless accessories sure to be popular with mobile consumers, professionals, and gamers.

Welcome to Summer Savings

In addition to the new arrivals, Mobile Edge is welcoming all customers to significant summer savings. Now through August 31, 2020 customers can save 25% by using the special discount code NEW25 at checkout from the Mobile Edge online store. Customers also get free shipping on orders of $75 or more, plus Mobile Edge’s customary lifetime warranty and customer satisfaction guarantee. Some exclusions apply.

“This is a don’t-miss-it chance to round out your office, school, or gaming ‘go-bag’ and get some quality gear at amazing prices,” says June.

New Arrivals

Mobile Edge’s expanded lineup of mobile, gaming, and home office accessories now includes additional power banks, wireless chargers, USB hubs, and Bluetooth earbuds:

Equip Your Go Bag

These accessories and others from Mobile Edge are the perfect complements to its industry-leading selection of fashionable, protective messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and briefcases, which range from the full-featured Professional Rolling Laptop Case and matching Backpack for busy travelers and professionals; to the award-winning Core Gaming Backpack, named CNET’s Best Gaming Backpack of 2019; to the fresh, edgy designs of the Graphite Line Special Collection of backpacks, messenger bags, and briefcases.

