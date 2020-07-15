New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283191/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% over the period 2020-2027.Broadband PLC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.5% CAGR to reach US$13.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Narrowband PLC segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.4% share of the global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 17% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.6% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.6% and 15.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 150-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

PLC Systems: Enabling Secure & Reliable Data Communication over

Electric Power Lines

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

The Ubiquity of Power Lines and Myriad Benefits of Power Line

Communication (PLC) Technology Drive Widespread Adoption

Advantages and Benefits of PLC Summarized

PLC Enables Every Electrical Outlet in a Building to be a

Medium of Communication

Robust Demand from Electric Utilities Worldwide: The

Fundamental Growth Driver

Growing Prominence of Internet of Things (IoT) in Utilities to

Benefit Penetration

IEC 62488-2:2017 for PLC Systems for Power Utility Applications

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries Dominate, while Emerging Economies

Spearhead Market Growth

Competitive Landscape

Select Innovative PLC Systems & Solutions

OPoLiCom: Optimized Powerline Communication System

Cool Phoenix 3: Flexible Powerline Modem Solution

Connect it! : Powerline Communication Solution Kit

Hybrii-LB GV7013LB: SoC Equipped with Wideband (WB) PLC

Global Competitor Market Shares

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Limited (Switzerland)

Aclara Technologies LLC (USA)

Amperion, Inc. (USA)

Atmel Corp. (USA)

Billion Electric Co. Ltd (Taiwan)

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (USA)

D-link System, Inc. (Taiwan)

Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)

Echelon Corporation (USA)

Elster Group SE (Germany)

GE Grid Solutions (USA)

I2SE GmbH (Germany)

Landis+Gyr AG (Switzerland)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Bermuda)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA)

Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)

NXP Semiconductor NV (Netherlands)

Power Plus Communications AG (Germany)

Qualcomm Atheros, Inc. (USA)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Semitech Semiconductor Pte Ltd. (Australia)

Semtech Corporation (USA)

STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland)

ST&T Electric Corporation (Taiwan)

Texas Instruments Inc. (USA)

TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Yamar Electronics Ltd. (Israel)

Yitran Technologies Ltd. (Israel)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Smart Grid Investments Focused on Cleaner and Smarter

Future of Energy Delivery Drives Strong Demand for PLC Systems

Smart Grid Landscape: List of Components & Systems for Power T

&D Infrastructure, Communication Network, and Computing

Platform

PLC Smart Grid Access System

Communication Services and Grid Management

Internet Access

Prevention of Electricity Theft

Electric Vehicle Management and Distribution Automation

PLC Systems to Deliver Tangible Benefits of Smart Grid and

Smart Metering

PLC: The Preferred Communication Technology for Integration of

Electric Vehicles with the Smart Grid

Need for Delivering More Proactive and Predictive Services

Drives Demand for PLC based Advanced Metering Infrastructure

PLC Technology Competes with RF and WMT in the Booming Smart

Electricity Meters Market

Non-Technical Energy Loss during Distribution Drives Demand for

PLC-Based AMR

PLC Support to Functional Areas beyond AMI

Steady Proliferation of PLC Technology in Connected Outdoor

Lighting Benefit Market Expansion

Advantages of PLC Technology in Street Lamp Nodes Connected

through Electric Network

Connectivity and Control

Integrated SoCs

Open Standards

Surging Popularity of Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the

Future Necessitates Seamless PLC-Based Remote Management

PLC Technology Enable Effective Control and Monitoring of

Connected Homes

PLC Solutions Enable Hassle-Free and Cost Effective Home Area

Networking

The Urgent Need to Bridge the Digital Divide between Urban and

Rural Areas Boosts Demand for Broadband over Power Line (BPL)

Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of BPL

Systems

PLCC Technology: Vital for Ensuring Reliability of Power

Generation, Transmission and Distribution Networks

Power Line Carriers and Power Line Communications

Increasing Focus on Applications of PLC over DC Lines Bodes

Well for the Market

Power Line Communications: An Emerging Tool for Delivering

Tele-Healthcare

PLC Based Power Systems Aid in Reducing Downtime in Datacenters



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 44

