SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sukin , a brand of vegan, cruelty-free and natural skin, hair and body care products today announced its arrival in Sprouts Farmers Markets , one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country. Like Sprouts, which has made healthy living accessible to shoppers for nearly two decades by offering affordable, fresh, natural and organic products, Sukin benefits from a strong consumer following thanks to its commitment to eco-values and producing only the highest quality natural, safe and effective products that are good for you, your wallet, and the environment. Sukin — the #1 natural skin care brand in Australia — is carbon neutral and grey water safe and incorporates recyclable packaging.



Sprouts, which brings the best parts of a real farmers market under one roof, seven days a week, is currently selling seven of Sukin’s Australian-made skin care products from its best-selling 100% vegan Signature Range. The Signature Range, like all Sukin products, is free from phthalates, mineral oils, and synthetic fragrances, making it suitable for all skin types. Featuring Australian indigenous ingredients such as Kakadu Plum, Quandong, Pure Ribose, and Cramble Oil, Sukin’s powerful yet gentle products nourish skin from the inside out, all at affordable price points ($5.99- $16.99). Available in stores now:

Hydrating Mist Toner: a cooling, alcohol-free mist toner with chamomile and rosewater

Foaming Facial Cleanser: a non-drying, gentle gel cleanser for normal and oily skin types

Revitalizing Facial Scrub: a cream-based exfoliator that uses Walnut Shell Powder and Bamboo Extract to remove impurities

Cream Cleanser: a gentle cleanser containing a hydrating blend of Rosehip, Avocado, Sesame and Wheat Germ Oils

Hydrating Facial Mask: a restoring cream-based mask featuring a rich blend of Mango, Seed Butter, Avocado, Olive Fruit and Jojoba Oils

Antioxidant Eye Serum: a fragrance-free serum featuring plant extracts and natural oils

Moisture Restoring Night Cream: a super blend of oils, butters and essential fatty acids that improves the skin texture, leaving skin feeling soft and rejuvenated

When Sukin first launched in 2007 in Australia, it was one of the first brands to say “ No ” to ingredients and processes that can cause harm to you, animals and the environment. In 2008, Sukin expanded its commitment to its eco-values by becoming carbon neutral . Sukin invests in certified projects that offset the company’s carbon emissions and ensures that Sukin’s total carbon output is 100% counteracted, guaranteeing that Sukin does not leave a carbon footprint on this earth. Over the last 10 years, Sukin has offset over 45,000 tons of carbon.

Sukin also partners with Greening Australia , a non-profit tackling Australia’s biggest environmental challenges, to support its Reef Aid program , which helps to improve water quality on the Great Barrier Reef and stop sediment at its source by rebuilding eroding land and restoring vital coastal wetlands.

“As a pioneer in the natural beauty movement, we continue to champion sustainability practices with our commitment to providing high-quality vegan, cruelty-free, non-GMO and carbon-neutral products,” said Nigar Zeynalova, Brand Manager of Sukin in North America. “We are excited to offer our Signature Range in Sprouts, which shares our value that living healthy is more than just a trend, it’s a daily way of life.”

Sukin is now available in 341 Sprouts stores nationwide. Shop Sukin at Sprouts between July 15th and August 15th to get $3 off any Sukin Product when using Sprouts Digital Coupons, available via the Sprouts website and mobile application.

ABOUT SUKIN

Since its inception in 2007, Sukin has provided natural and effective products that are good for you, your wallet, and the environment. Vegan, cruelty-free, carbon-neutral, grey water safe, and made with recyclable packaging, Sukin was one of the first to say ‘No’ to artificial additives and harsh ingredients that can cause harm to people and the environment. Sukin is available nationwide in the US at select retail stores including Target, Amazon, iHerb, Thrive Market, and SukinNaturals.com.

ABOUT BWX

BWX is a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading natural brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, and select other international markets. Founded and headquartered in Victoria, Australia, our expertise in innovation, product development, manufacturing and marketing natural products makes us unique in the beauty industry. Our goal at BWX is to make natural beauty the only choice for people wanting to live a healthy, balanced life, free from unnecessary toxins. We believe everything we need to nourish, rejuvenate and enhance our bodies can be found in nature and our goal is to give people all over the planet a choice for natural personal care without compromising on performance. We want to use our business to inspire the advancement of plant and mineral based science without causing unnecessary harm to the planet. We say NO to testing our products on animals, not because it suits our brand’s commercial goals, but because it is core to our belief system. BWX is a business with purpose and believes in giving. We are actively involved in giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility and projects that empower women.

