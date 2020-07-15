New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanofibers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283188/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Polymer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.7% CAGR to reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Carbon segment is readjusted to a revised 21.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.1% share of the global Nanofibers market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 21.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Nanofibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$274 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.89% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$646.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.7% and 18.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$646.6 Million by the year 2027.



Cellulose Segment Corners a 13.5% Share in 2020

In the global Cellulose segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$99.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$432.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$434.4 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 189-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Donaldson Co., Inc.

E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company

Elmarco Sro

eSpin Technologies, Inc.

Johns Manville Corporation

Pyrograf Products, Inc.

Revolution Fibres Ltd

Toray Industries, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nanofibers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Nanofibers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Nanofibers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Nanofibers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Polymer (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Polymer (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Polymer (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Carbon (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Carbon (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Carbon (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Cellulose (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Cellulose (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Cellulose (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Composite (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Composite (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Composite (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Metallic (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Metallic (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Metallic (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Products (Product) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Products (Product) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Electronics (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Electronics (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental (MCE) (End-Use)

Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental (MCE) (End-Use)

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 27: Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental (MCE) (End-Use)

Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Energy (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Energy (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Energy (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Medical, Life Science, & Pharmaceutical (MLP)

(End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Medical, Life Science, & Pharmaceutical (MLP)

(End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Medical, Life Science, & Pharmaceutical (MLP)

(End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Nanofibers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Nanofibers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Nanofibers Market in the United States by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Nanofibers Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Nanofibers Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Nanofibers Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 42: Nanofibers Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Nanofibers Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Nanofibers Historic Market Review by Product

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 45: Nanofibers Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Canadian Nanofibers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Nanofibers Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Nanofibers Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Nanofibers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Nanofibers Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Nanofibers Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Nanofibers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Japanese Nanofibers Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Nanofibers Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Nanofibers Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Nanofibers Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Nanofibers Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Demand for Nanofibers in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Nanofibers Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Nanofibers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Nanofibers Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

( in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Nanofibers Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Nanofibers Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Nanofibers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Nanofibers Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 65: Nanofibers Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Nanofibers Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Nanofibers Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: Nanofibers Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: European Nanofibers Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: Nanofibers Market in France by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: French Nanofibers Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Nanofibers Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Nanofibers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 74: French Nanofibers Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Nanofibers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Nanofibers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: German Nanofibers Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 78: German Nanofibers Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Nanofibers Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: German Nanofibers Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Nanofibers Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italian Nanofibers Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Nanofibers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Nanofibers Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Italian Demand for Nanofibers in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Nanofibers Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Nanofibers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Nanofibers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Nanofibers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: United Kingdom Nanofibers Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Nanofibers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: United Kingdom Nanofibers Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Nanofibers Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Nanofibers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 95: Nanofibers Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Nanofibers Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Nanofibers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Nanofibers Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Nanofibers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Nanofibers Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Nanofibers Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Nanofibers Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Nanofibers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Nanofibers Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Nanofibers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 106: Rest of World Nanofibers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Rest of World Nanofibers Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 108: Nanofibers Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Rest of World Nanofibers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Nanofibers Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of World Nanofibers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 42

