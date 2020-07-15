LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Folded Flag Foundation , a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring America’s fallen heroes by providing their families with financial support for education, announced it has awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships to 356 recipients for the 2020-2021 school year. These scholarships help Gold Star spouses and children from across the United States fund their educational needs, including tuition and expenses for K-12 private schools, undergraduate and graduate college programs, and trade schools.



Of the 356 recipients – ranging in ages from 4-55 years old – 155 are new scholars and 201 are returning scholars. The states that had the most educational grants awarded were North Carolina (48), Texas (42), Florida (36), California (33), and Virginia (26). The 2020-2021 scholarships bring the total grant money awarded by Folded Flag to more than $7.5 million.



Founded in 2014, The Folded Flag Foundation is dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the surviving spouses and children of military and government personnel who have lost their lives as a result of hostile action or in an accident related to U.S. combat or stateside operations. Thanks to the generous support of four underwriting sponsors ̶ Black Knight, Inc.; Fidelity National Financial; FIS; and ServiceLink ̶ 100% of all public donations goes directly to the family members.



“We’re honored to help so many Gold Star families this year with their educational pursuits, thanks to the generous donations from our supporters,” said Kim Frank, president of The Folded Flag Foundation. “It is our privilege to pay tribute to the legacy of these men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice by providing these scholarships to their families. We remain committed to helping the loved ones build a foundation for the future and pursue educational achievements that might not otherwise be possible.”



The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of ALL public donations to the families. Corporate sponsors Black Knight, Inc., ServiceLink, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Fidelity National Investment Services (FIS) underwrite all administrative costs.

