PS51080E and PS71090E Class B Signal Boosters are the Newest Members in Westell’s Portfolio of Solutions for Public Safety In-Building Wireless Communications

AURORA, Ill., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL) announced today the release of its new Enhanced Public Safety Class B Signal Booster products tested and listed by a nationally recognized testing laboratory to the new UL 2524 Standard, In-building 2-Way Emergency Radio Communication Enhancement Systems. Westell’s distributor partners are accepting orders for immediate availability.

Building owners, first responders and building inspectors across the country have recognized the critical importance of reliable two-way indoor communications for emergency responders including Fire, Police and EMS. Modern energy efficient building materials can block almost all of the RF signal from outdoor transmitters resulting in unreliable public safety signal coverage in these buildings.

“Our extensive knowledge and customer research with integrators and AHJ’s (Authorities Having Jurisdiction) enabled us to develop what we believe is the easiest to design, deploy, and optimize signal boosters available on the market today, which are also among the first signal boosters listed to the UL 2524 standard,” said J. J. Swartwood, Sr. Vice President of Worldwide Sales.

These latest additions to Westell’s industry leading in-building wireless solutions for public safety radio enhancement solves these coverage issues and offers over a dozen new features that improve ease of installation, provide an easier path to AHJ acceptance and reduce total installed cost. These Signal Boosters or Bi-Directional Amplifiers (also known as BDA’s) feature a Built-in Alarm Annunciator, Integrated Battery Backup Controller, UpLink Squelch, Improved Cabinet Connections, Intelligent Oscillation Management and much more. Offered in both a ½ watt and 2 watt dual band 700-800MHz versions, these Signal Boosters are available to ship today.

About Westell

Westell is a leading provider of high-performance wireless infrastructure solutions focused on innovation and differentiation at the edge of communication networks where end users connect. The Company's portfolio of products and solutions enable service providers and network operators to improve performance and reduce operating expenses. With millions of products successfully deployed worldwide, Westell is a trusted partner for transforming networks into high quality, reliable systems. For more information, please visit www.westell.com or email Customer Service at customerservice@westell.com or (800) 377-8766.

