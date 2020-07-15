New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Substation Automation and Integration Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180726/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.Transmission Substations, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$33.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Distribution Substations segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38% share of the global Substation Automation and Integration market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Substation Automation and Integration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$11.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 517-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180726/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Substation Automation and Integration Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Product Overview
Substation Automation and Integration: A Prelude
Utility Industry to Witness Largest Share
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Adoption of Smart Grid Infrastructure Drives the
Substation Automation and Integration Market
Stringent Regulatory Standards Drive the Adoption of New
Technologies
Regulatory Standards: A Major Restraint
Innovations and Advancements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Substation Automation and Integration Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Substation Automation and Integration Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Substation Automation and Integration Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Transmission Substations (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Transmission Substations (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Transmission Substations (Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Distribution Substations (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Distribution Substations (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Distribution Substations (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Hardware (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Hardware (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Hardware (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Software (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Software (Component) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Services (Component) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Services (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Retrofit Installations (Installation type) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Retrofit Installations (Installation type) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Retrofit Installations (Installation type) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 22: New Installations (Installation type) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: New Installations (Installation type) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: New Installations (Installation type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Utility (Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Utility (Industry) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Utility (Industry) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Steel (Industry) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Steel (Industry) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Steel (Industry) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Mining (Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Mining (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Mining (Industry) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Oil & Gas (Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Oil & Gas (Industry) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Oil & Gas (Industry) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Transportation (Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Transportation (Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Transportation (Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Substation Automation and Integration Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Substation Automation and Integration
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 41: Substation Automation and Integration Market in the
United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 42: United States Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Substation Automation and Integration
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:
2020 to 2027
Table 44: Substation Automation and Integration Market in the
United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Substation Automation and Integration
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation
type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Substation Automation and Integration Market in the
United States by Installation type: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: United States Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Breakdown by Installation type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 49: United States Substation Automation and Integration
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Substation Automation and Integration Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Industry in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 51: Substation Automation and Integration Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Canadian Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 54: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 55: Canadian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 56: Canadian Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 57: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Canadian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation type:
2020 to 2027
Table 59: Canadian Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Review by Installation type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 60: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Installation
type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Canadian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020
to 2027
Table 62: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Industry for 2012-2019
Table 63: Canadian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 64: Japanese Market for Substation Automation and
Integration: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Japanese Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Japanese Market for Substation Automation and
Integration: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Japanese Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Japanese Market for Substation Automation and
Integration: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Installation type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Installation
type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Japanese Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Analysis by Installation type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Substation Automation and Integration in US$ Million by
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Japanese Substation Automation and Integration Market
in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 75: Substation Automation and Integration Market Share
Shift in Japan by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 76: Chinese Substation Automation and Integration Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: Substation Automation and Integration Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese Substation Automation and Integration Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Chinese Substation Automation and Integration Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Substation Automation and Integration Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 81: Chinese Substation Automation and Integration Market
by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 82: Chinese Substation Automation and Integration Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Installation type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Substation Automation and Integration Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Installation type:
2012-2019
Table 84: Chinese Substation Automation and Integration Market
by Installation type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 85: Chinese Demand for Substation Automation and
Integration in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Substation Automation and Integration Market Review
in China in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 87: Chinese Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Substation Automation and Integration Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 88: European Substation Automation and Integration Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: European Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: European Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: European Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: European Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 95: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 96: European Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: European Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation type:
2020-2027
Table 98: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Installation type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: European Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Installation type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: European Substation Automation and Integration
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry:
2020-2027
Table 101: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: European Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 103: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: French Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: French Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: French Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 108: French Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
France by Installation type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: French Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Installation type:
2012-2019
Table 111: French Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Analysis by Installation type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Substation Automation and Integration Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 113: French Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 114: French Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 115: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: German Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: German Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: German Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 120: German Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Installation type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: German Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Installation type:
2012-2019
Table 123: German Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Installation type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: German Substation Automation and Integration Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 126: Substation Automation and Integration Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 127: Italian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 128: Substation Automation and Integration Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Italian Substation Automation and Integration Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Italian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 131: Substation Automation and Integration Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 132: Italian Substation Automation and Integration Market
by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 133: Italian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Installation type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Substation Automation and Integration Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Installation type:
2012-2019
Table 135: Italian Substation Automation and Integration Market
by Installation type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 136: Italian Demand for Substation Automation and
Integration in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Substation Automation and Integration Market Review
in Italy in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 138: Italian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Substation Automation and
Integration: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Substation Automation and Integration Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: United Kingdom Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Substation Automation and
Integration: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Substation Automation and Integration Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: United Kingdom Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Substation Automation and
Integration: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Installation type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Substation Automation and Integration Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Installation type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: United Kingdom Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Analysis by Installation type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 148: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Substation Automation and Integration in US$ Million by
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: United Kingdom Substation Automation and Integration
Market in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 150: Substation Automation and Integration Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 151: Spanish Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Spanish Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 153: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 154: Spanish Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 155: Spanish Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 156: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 157: Spanish Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation type:
2020 to 2027
Table 158: Spanish Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Review by Installation type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 159: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Installation type
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 160: Spanish Substation Automation and Integration Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020
to 2027
Table 161: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Industry for 2012-2019
Table 162: Spanish Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 163: Russian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Russian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Russian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Russia by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 168: Russian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Russian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation type:
2020 to 2027
Table 170: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Russia by Installation type: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 171: Russian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Installation type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Russian Substation Automation and Integration Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Substation Automation and Integration Historic
Demand Patterns in Russia by Industry in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 174: Substation Automation and Integration Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 175: Rest of Europe Substation Automation and Integration
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2020-2027
Table 176: Substation Automation and Integration Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Europe Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Rest of Europe Substation Automation and Integration
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2020-2027
Table 179: Substation Automation and Integration Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Europe Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of Europe Substation Automation and Integration
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation
type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Substation Automation and Integration Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Installation type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Europe Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Breakdown by Installation type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 184: Rest of Europe Substation Automation and Integration
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry:
2020-2027
Table 185: Substation Automation and Integration Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Europe Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Asia-Pacific Substation Automation and Integration
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 188: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Asia-Pacific Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Asia-Pacific Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Asia-Pacific Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Asia-Pacific Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 195: Asia-Pacific Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Asia-Pacific by Installation type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Asia-Pacific Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Installation type:
2012-2019
Table 198: Asia-Pacific Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Analysis by Installation type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 199: Substation Automation and Integration Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry:
2020-2027
Table 200: Asia-Pacific Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 201: Asia-Pacific Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 202: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Australian Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Australian Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Australian Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 207: Australian Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Installation type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Australian Substation Automation and Integration
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180726/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: