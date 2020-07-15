Covina, CA, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Global Bioherbicides Market, By Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Application, Foliar, and Post-Harvest), By Source (Microbial, Biochemical, and Others (Plant Phytotoxic Residues and Other Botanical Extracts)), By Formulation (Granular, Liquid, and Others (Pellets, Dust, and Powder Form)), By Application (Agricultural Crops, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Non-Agricultural Crops, Turf & Ornamentals, and Plantation Crops), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Growing demand for organic products
Rise in the number of health conscious individuals, growth in environmental concerns, and government support provided by the respective through subsidies and premium market factors are growing demand for organic products in the market. This creates an opportunities to farmers across the globe to produce crops using organic methods, which further boost the global bioherbicides market. Furthermore, the bioherbicides market for organic products is rising at a significant rate due to growing consumer interest. There has been a substantial change in the preferences and eating habits of people, worldwide. The organic food products industry is also projected to benefit from financial aids, subsidies, and R&D programs conducted by different government and non-government organizations- APEDA (Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) (India), FiBL (Switzerland), and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) (US)-to help traditional farmers shift to organic farming. Thus, growth in the organic food market is triggering the demand for bioherbicides, coupled with organic manures.
Advances in genetic engineering
Bioherbicide finds application in the industries of leisure and crop control chemicals. For example, bioherbicide are useful to treat golf course as well as other grass types. Alternaria Eichhorniae are utilized to control growth of water hyacinth and Phytophthora plamivora help in controlling milk weed units in citrus orchards. Thus, advances in genetic engineering creates a major opportunity for the bioherbicide market as the new generation bioherbicide will be more effective against weeds.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Bioherbicides Market”, By Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Application, Foliar, and Post-Harvest), By Source (Microbial, Biochemical, and Others (Plant Phytotoxic Residues and Other Botanical Extracts)), By Formulation (Granular, Liquid, and Others (Pellets, Dust, and Powder Form)), By Application (Agricultural Crops, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Non-Agricultural Crops, Turf & Ornamentals, and Plantation Crops), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global bioherbicides market accounted for US$ 1.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6.3 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.7%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of mode of application, source, formulation, application, and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global bioherbicides market includes Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., Emery Oleochemicals, Deer Creek Holdings, Ecopesticides International, Inc., Special Biochem Pvt. Ltd., Verdesian Life Sciences, Bioherbicides Australia, HerbaNatur, Inc., and Engage Agro.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
