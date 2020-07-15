Covina, CA, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Global Bioherbicides Market, By Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Application, Foliar, and Post-Harvest), By Source (Microbial, Biochemical, and Others (Plant Phytotoxic Residues and Other Botanical Extracts)), By Formulation (Granular, Liquid, and Others (Pellets, Dust, and Powder Form)), By Application (Agricultural Crops, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Non-Agricultural Crops, Turf & Ornamentals, and Plantation Crops), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In June 2020, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions, announced that its flagship biofungicide, Regalia, holds more than 25% market share of the foliar biofungicide segment in California, outperforming direct competitors during January through April 2020.

In November 2019, BASF received an approval to introduce innovative new herbicide Luximax to Australian farmers

Request Sample PDF of this Business Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4406

Analyst View:

Growing demand for organic products

Rise in the number of health conscious individuals, growth in environmental concerns, and government support provided by the respective through subsidies and premium market factors are growing demand for organic products in the market. This creates an opportunities to farmers across the globe to produce crops using organic methods, which further boost the global bioherbicides market. Furthermore, the bioherbicides market for organic products is rising at a significant rate due to growing consumer interest. There has been a substantial change in the preferences and eating habits of people, worldwide. The organic food products industry is also projected to benefit from financial aids, subsidies, and R&D programs conducted by different government and non-government organizations- APEDA (Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) (India), FiBL (Switzerland), and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) (US)-to help traditional farmers shift to organic farming. Thus, growth in the organic food market is triggering the demand for bioherbicides, coupled with organic manures.

Advances in genetic engineering

Bioherbicide finds application in the industries of leisure and crop control chemicals. For example, bioherbicide are useful to treat golf course as well as other grass types. Alternaria Eichhorniae are utilized to control growth of water hyacinth and Phytophthora plamivora help in controlling milk weed units in citrus orchards. Thus, advances in genetic engineering creates a major opportunity for the bioherbicide market as the new generation bioherbicide will be more effective against weeds.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Bioherbicides Market”, By Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Application, Foliar, and Post-Harvest), By Source (Microbial, Biochemical, and Others (Plant Phytotoxic Residues and Other Botanical Extracts)), By Formulation (Granular, Liquid, and Others (Pellets, Dust, and Powder Form)), By Application (Agricultural Crops, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Non-Agricultural Crops, Turf & Ornamentals, and Plantation Crops), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Ask for a Discount on the Current Pricing @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/4406

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global bioherbicides market accounted for US$ 1.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6.3 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.7%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of mode of application, source, formulation, application, and region.

By mode of application, the global bioherbicides market is segmented into seed treatment, soil application, foliar, and post-harvest.

By source, the target market is segmented into microbial, biochemical, and others (plant phytotoxic residues and other botanical extracts).

By formulation, the target market is classified into granular, liquid, and others (pellets, dust, and powder form).

By application, the target market is classified into agricultural crops, cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, non-agricultural crops, turf & ornamentals, and plantation crops. Fruits and vegetables segment estimated for over 27% of the global industry in 2019 and emerged as the largest application segment owing to extensive product usage.

By region, Currently, Asia Pacific aids the most of the demand for bioherbicide and is expected to register the highest CAGR of rate in the upcoming years owing to growing demand for high quantity and quality yield. Agriculture-dependent and vastly populated emerging economies of India and China are the most protruding country-wise markets for bioherbicide in the region of Asia Pacific.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Bioherbicides-Market-4406

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global bioherbicides market includes Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., Emery Oleochemicals, Deer Creek Holdings, Ecopesticides International, Inc., Special Biochem Pvt. Ltd., Verdesian Life Sciences, Bioherbicides Australia, HerbaNatur, Inc., and Engage Agro.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Browse Related Reports:

To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com