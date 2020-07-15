New York, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multi-Core Processors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180723/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Dual Core Processors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.7% CAGR to reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Quad Core Processors segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.6% share of the global Multi-Core Processors market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Multi-Core Processors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$39.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 14.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$39.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Hexa Core Processors Segment Corners a 27.3% Share in 2020

In the global Hexa Core Processors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$37.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$26.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 20% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 212-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Broadcom Ltd.

Intel Corporation

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MACOM)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180723/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Multi-Core Processors Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Multi-Core Processors Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Multi-Core Processors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Dual Core Processors (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Dual Core Processors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Quad Core Processors (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Quad Core Processors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Hexa Core Processors (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Hexa Core Processors (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Octa Core Processors (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Octa Core Processors (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Computers (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Computers (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Telecommunications Equipment (End-Use) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: Telecommunications Equipment (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Energy (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 20: Energy (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Medical Devices (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 22: Medical Devices (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Industrial Automation (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 24: Industrial Automation (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Multi-Core Processors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Multi-Core Processors Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: United States Multi-Core Processors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: United States Multi-Core Processors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Multi-Core Processors Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 29: Canadian Multi-Core Processors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Multi-Core Processors Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Multi-Core Processors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Multi-Core Processors Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 33: Japanese Market for Multi-Core Processors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 34: Japanese Multi-Core Processors Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Multi-Core Processors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Multi-Core Processors Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Multi-Core Processors Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Chinese Multi-Core Processors Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 39: Chinese Demand for Multi-Core Processors in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 40: Chinese Multi-Core Processors Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Multi-Core Processors Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 41: European Multi-Core Processors Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 42: European Multi-Core Processors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Multi-Core Processors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 44: European Multi-Core Processors Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: European Multi-Core Processors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 46: European Multi-Core Processors Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 47: Multi-Core Processors Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 48: French Multi-Core Processors Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Multi-Core Processors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: French Multi-Core Processors Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 51: Multi-Core Processors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 52: German Multi-Core Processors Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: Multi-Core Processors Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 54: Multi-Core Processors Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 55: Italian Multi-Core Processors Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Italian Multi-Core Processors Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 57: Italian Demand for Multi-Core Processors in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 58: Italian Multi-Core Processors Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 59: United Kingdom Market for Multi-Core Processors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 60: United Kingdom Multi-Core Processors Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Multi-Core Processors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Multi-Core Processors Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 63: Spanish Multi-Core Processors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 64: Multi-Core Processors Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 65: Spanish Multi-Core Processors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 66: Spanish Multi-Core Processors Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 67: Russian Multi-Core Processors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Russian Multi-Core Processors Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 69: Russian Multi-Core Processors Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 70: Multi-Core Processors Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 71: Rest of Europe Multi-Core Processors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 72: Rest of Europe Multi-Core Processors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Rest of Europe Multi-Core Processors Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 74: Rest of Europe Multi-Core Processors Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 75: Asia-Pacific Multi-Core Processors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 76: Asia-Pacific Multi-Core Processors Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 77: Multi-Core Processors Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 78: Asia-Pacific Multi-Core Processors Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Multi-Core Processors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: Asia-Pacific Multi-Core Processors Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 81: Multi-Core Processors Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 82: Australian Multi-Core Processors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 83: Multi-Core Processors Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 84: Multi-Core Processors Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 85: Indian Multi-Core Processors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Multi-Core Processors Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 87: Indian Multi-Core Processors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 88: Indian Multi-Core Processors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 89: Multi-Core Processors Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 90: Multi-Core Processors Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Multi-Core Processors Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Multi-Core Processors Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Multi-Core

Processors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 94: Rest of Asia-Pacific Multi-Core Processors Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 95: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Multi-Core Processors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 96: Multi-Core Processors Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 97: Latin American Multi-Core Processors Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 98: Latin American Multi-Core Processors Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 99: Latin American Multi-Core Processors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 100: Latin American Multi-Core Processors Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 101: Latin American Demand for Multi-Core Processors in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 102: Latin American Multi-Core Processors Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 103: Argentinean Multi-Core Processors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Argentinean Multi-Core Processors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 105: Argentinean Multi-Core Processors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 106: Argentinean Multi-Core Processors Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 107: Multi-Core Processors Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 108: Brazilian Multi-Core Processors Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Multi-Core Processors Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: Brazilian Multi-Core Processors Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



MEXICO

Table 111: Multi-Core Processors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 112: Mexican Multi-Core Processors Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 113: Multi-Core Processors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 114: Multi-Core Processors Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 115: Rest of Latin America Multi-Core Processors Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Rest of Latin America Multi-Core Processors Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 117: Rest of Latin America Multi-Core Processors Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 118: Multi-Core Processors Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 119: The Middle East Multi-Core Processors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025



Table 120: The Middle East Multi-Core Processors Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 121: The Middle East Multi-Core Processors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Multi-Core Processors Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 123: The Middle East Multi-Core Processors Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 124: The Middle East Multi-Core Processors Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 125: Iranian Market for Multi-Core Processors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 126: Iranian Multi-Core Processors Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Multi-Core Processors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Multi-Core Processors Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 129: Israeli Multi-Core Processors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 130: Israeli Multi-Core Processors Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 131: Israeli Multi-Core Processors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 132: Israeli Multi-Core Processors Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 133: Saudi Arabian Multi-Core Processors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Saudi Arabian Multi-Core Processors Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 135: Saudi Arabian Demand for Multi-Core Processors in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 136: Saudi Arabian Multi-Core Processors Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 137: Multi-Core Processors Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 138: Multi-Core Processors Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Multi-Core Processors Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Multi-Core Processors Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 141: Multi-Core Processors Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 142: Rest of Middle East Multi-Core Processors Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 143: Multi-Core Processors Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 144: Multi-Core Processors Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 145: African Multi-Core Processors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: African Multi-Core Processors Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 147: African Multi-Core Processors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 148: Multi-Core Processors Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 34

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180723/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001