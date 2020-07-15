TAMPA, FL, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support solutions for the world’s most critical industries, is partnering with DiversityEdu, a fast-growing and highly innovative diversity learning and management company, to provide online courses to higher education and K-12 institutions, with the goals of educating employees and students and advancing diversity and inclusive culture.

DiversityEdu’s research-based courses feature clearly presented, up-to-date, and trusted content that teaches skills for engaging with difference using a methodology that’s proven to increase inclusive language, attitudes, and behaviors. Combined with Vector’s award-winning safety solutions, the courses will serve as another tool to meet the pressing need for safer and more inclusive campuses and schools. Now available in Vector’s SafeColleges Training System, and later this year in the SafeSchools Training System, the courses will teach skills for everyday situations, like:

Using up-to-date and respectful identity terminology

Responding to microaggressions

Questioning stereotypes

Reducing unconscious bias in decision making

“Healing the deep divides within our nation begins with education. Together, Vector Solutions and DiversityEdu are committed to bringing high-quality learning resources and tools to students, teachers, and faculty members, so that our schools and institutions of higher education are safe and inclusive for everyone,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “We are proud to partner with such a trusted, innovative partner like DiversityEdu on this very important issue.”

According to DiversityEdu’s CEO Kate Chovanetz, “Our mission of bringing schools and colleges to ever higher levels of inclusion and Vector’s commitment to safety at those same institutions complement and reinforce one another. This is a partnership that will forward our common goal of ensuring the nation’s diverse educational settings are places where everyone is safe and all voices are heard and valued.”

Vector will be offering DiversityEdu’s core products: online courses for K-12 teachers, students in grades 7-12, undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty and staff, and academic search committees. Courses range in length from 1 hour to 2.5 hours, set a baseline of knowledge and touch points for further dialogue, and offer stimulating learner engagement through:

Interactive exercises and quizzes

Videoed scenarios to bring learning points to life

Videoed comments by scholars

Informative graphics and photos

Narration that does not talk down to the audience

For more information about Vector’s partnership with DiversityEdu, visit https://www.safecolleges.com/partners/diversityedu/ or contact info@safecolleges.com to schedule a demo.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT, and education industries. Its brands, including RedVector, Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology, and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 420 subject matter experts and reaches more than 13 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

About DiversityEdu

DiversityEdu creates online learning, climate assessments, and implementation tools proven to build diverse and inclusive culture. Over 150,000 participants at more than 50 organizations have completed DiversityEdu programs. DiversityEdu learning is thoroughly researched, fully accessible to people with disabilities, and includes interactive exercises, video scenarios, and expertly designed graphics to deepen user engagement. DiversityEdu’s management tools help leaders and managers reach higher levels of inclusivity for their organization as a whole.

Kara Schafer Vector Solutions 8138642664 kara.schafer@vectorsolutions.com