NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lord Global Corp (OTC:LRDG) recently invested in J.A. Lafayette Consulting Inc., a minority owned firm providing marketing, financing, and advocacy to black owned businesses in the U.S. J.A. Lafayette Consulting's President created the swys fintech platform, swys’s digital wallet is best in breed and helps businesses pay vendors, contractors, and manage taxes. It saves costs, time and more importantly, lowers the barrier to entry for financial automation which is often out of reach for Black Businesses. Minority owned businesses are underserved by the traditional banking system. We are targeting the 2 million black owned businesses with swys’s proprietary technology that helps companies swap out ad hoc infrastructure, excel sheets and paper checks and access the efficiency enjoyed by many of America's top businesses. swys’s partners use the platform to embed financial services and create better experiences around money.



Joseph Akintolayo, President of J.A. Lafayette and founder of swys.io , says, “We are building an inclusive business platform that can support entrepreneurs of color, with a goal of creating a more equitable, vibrant economy. Our APIs provide a gateway to financial inclusion. We have solutions for independents and freelancers such as digital wallets, which speeds up payments and automates tax management, amongst other branded services offered through our extended partnership network. At swys, we bank the unbanked and offer culturally relevant services to the unbanked.”

Alexandra Aizenshtadt, Chairperson of Lord Global Corporation, said, “We are fortunate to have a minority investment in J.A. Lafayette and a cross marketing relationship with such a proficient technology company. swys’s fintech solutions will be well received by our target market of independent contractors and GIG economy workers. It will allow us to more efficiently service our partner Quad M Solutions Inc. in migrating their clients onto their staffing and insurance platform. We believe the market for modern payment systems are in their infancy and targeting freelancers is the key to growth.”

About Lord Global Corporation

Lord Global Corporation intends to focus on the business development of its 27health Inc. subsidiary. 27Health Inc. is dedicated to financing and marketing innovative, healthcare related products that are and will benefit from the permanent changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is our feeling that this crisis has accelerated the market share of direct to consumer healthcare products and services. Prior to the crisis, the direct to consumer cloud based market was among the fastest growing, subsequent to this crisis, we believe that 10 years worth of market share has been condensed into several months. Hence, we have signed collaboration and distribution agreements with several companies. We believe that focusing on independent contractors and GIG-economy workers for all these products and services will help us in cross-selling each of these products and services to the same database. The Independent contractor and GIG-economy worker has been and is the fastest growing component of the U.S. labor supply and is estimated to be at least 60 million people. The pandemic is teaching individuals forced to work from their home to become adept at telecommuting. We believe coming out of this crisis, a large number of these individuals will prefer to work from their phones and computers then from any location as opposed to a fixed office. This will hyper-accelerate the already significant growth of this component of the U.S. labor supply. We believe that marketing health related products and services to this market will make us one of the fastest growing healthcare marketing companies.

