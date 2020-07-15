NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Auto Insurance has launched the Millions to Feed campaign to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with the goal of helping to provide 10 million meals* to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

Combined with an initial donation of 900,000 meals (or $90,000) made at the outset of the campaign by its parent to honor its 9,000 employees, Direct Auto is inviting prospective policyholders to help ‘drive up’ the contribution. For each new quote completed throughout the month of July, the insurance group that includes Direct Auto will donate 10 meals toward the effort, and commits to a minimum overall contribution of $500,000 to Feeding America.

“We are proud to partner with Feeding America and support our communities during this time of tremendous need,” says Aaron Kuluk, Executive Vice President, Direct to Consumer Distribution of Direct Auto Insurance. “Giving back is part of our founding philosophy, and we want to say thank you to customers who are also supporting this important cause with their quotes.”

For more information about Millions to Feed, visit directauto.com/feeding-america

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of a member food bank.

