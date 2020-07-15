(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)

Mortsel, Belgium – July 15, 2020





According to Agfa-Gevaert NV’s bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declaration:

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG has announced on July 15, 2020, that the function as fund management company of Classic Fund Management AG was transferred to LLB Fund Services AG, another fund management company, on

July 1, 2020. As a result, LLB Fund Services AG holds a stake in Agfa-Gevaert NV as per July 1, 2020, of 7,833,294 voting rights or 4.56% (denominator is 171,851,042), thus crossing the threshold of 3% upwards.

Full chain of controlled undertakings

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG, Städtle 44, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein, holds 100% of the shares of LLB Fund Services AG, a Liechtenstein fund management company.

Additional information

The function as fund management company was transferred to LLB Funds Services from another fund management company effective as of July 1, 2020. At that time the holding in Agfa-Gevaert amounted to 4.56%. The former fund management company (Classic Fund Management AG) reported the holding of 4.82% as of January 2017. LLB Fund Services AG is an investment management company and can exercise the voting rights at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions from the beneficial owners of the shares.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV’s bylaws, should be sent to viviane.dictus@agfa.com .















