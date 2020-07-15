Rueil Malmaison, 15 July 2020

Payment of 2019 final dividend

Success of option to receive the dividend in new shares: 60.6% of dividends paid in this way

Equity boosted by the issue of 5.4 million new shares

Payment of the final dividend on 16 July 2020

The Shareholders’ General Meeting of 18 June 2020 approved the distribution of a dividend amounting to €2.04 per share in respect of 2019.

As an interim dividend of €0.79 was paid in November 2019, the final dividend to be paid was €1.25 per share.

Shareholders were offered the option of receiving the final dividend in cash or in new shares at the price of €78.71 per share.



The option for payment in new shares proved very successful, confirming shareholders’ confidence in VINCI.

Of a total of 554,379,328 shares with dividend rights, shareholders elected to receive payment in new shares in respect of 336,226,351 existing shares, i.e. over 60% of the total, and cash in respect of 218,152,977 shares.

A total of 5,359,708 new shares will be issued, representing 0.88% of the company’s capital. They will be traded on Euronext Paris from 16 July 2020 will confer dividend rights from 1 January 2020.

Following this operation, the Group’s consolidated equity will be increased by €421.9 million.

