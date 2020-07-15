PRESS RELEASE

July 2020, 15th

Aéroports de Paris SA

June 2020 traffic figures

In June 2020, Groupe ADP total traffic1 is down by 87.9% compared to June 2019, with 2.8 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports.

At Paris Aéroport alone, the traffic decreased by 93.2% compared to June 2019 with 0.7 million passengers welcomed.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, only terminals 2E, 2F and 2AC are currently opened in order to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights. Commercial traffic at Paris-Orly, which has been temporarily suspended on April 1st 2020 has resumed on June 26th onwards from Orly 3, and on July 13th onwards from Orly 4.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, the following airports are open again for domestic flights only: Delhi, Hyderabad, Médine, Nosy Be, Antananarivo, Gazipasa and Amman. The following airports are now open for flights of any kind: Bodrum, Antalya, Izmir, Ankara, Skopje, Enfidha, Monastir and Mactan-Cebu. The following airports are either closed or suspended to commercial flights: Ohrid, Batumi, Tbilisi, Jeddah, Conakry and Mauritius.

In Paris Aéroport:

International traffic (excluding Europe) was down (-94.5%), due to the decrease in the following destinations: Latin America (-97.1%), North America (-96.9%), Asia-Pacific (-96.4%), the Middle East (-95.7%), Africa (-94.1%), and the French Overseas Territories (-80.8%);

European traffic (excluding France) was down by -95.0%;

Traffic within France was down by 84.4%;

The number of connecting passengers decreased by 93.1%. The connecting rate stood at 22.4%, up by 1.3 point compared with June 2019.

Since the beginning the year Groupe ADP total traffic is down by 57.5% with a total of 48.2 million passengers.

Since the beginning of the year Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has seen the decrease of 62.2%, with a total of 19.8 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has decreased by 58.9%. The connecting rate stands at 25.2%, up by 2.3 points.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 92.9% in June 2020 and has decreased of 79.0% since the beginning of the year. As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 20192. Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic decreased by 70.1% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -94.3% in June 2020 and has decreased by 49.2% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -97.3% in June 2020 and has decreased by 62.4% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20203, decreased by -84.5% in June 2020.

Passengers June 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- June 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 625,963 -90.9% 14,051,550 -61.3% 53,864,515 -27.8% Paris-Orly 51,936 -98.3% 5,723,145 -64.2% 21,593,306 -34.8% Total Paris Aéroport 677,899 -93.2% 19,774,695 -62.2% 75,457,821 -30.0% Santiago du Chili 102,080 -94.3% 6,388,020 -49.2% 18,432,419 -25.1% Amman 22,872 -97.3% 1,559,724 -62.4% 6,334,803 -27.1% New Delhi 1,020,674 -81.4% 16,854,923 -48.2% 52,786,797 -21.7% Hyderabad 252,539 -86.2% 5,101,407 -53.8% 16,320,223 -25.0% Cebu 29,121 -97.3% 2,470,321 -61.2% 8,759,959 -27.7% Total GMR Airports 1,302,334 -84.5% 24,426,651 -51.1% 77,866,979 -23.1% Antalya 138,979 -97.1% 2,503,968 -81.4% 24,775,500 -25.4% Ankara 187,325 -84.1% 2,730,891 -60.9% 9,430,811 -37.1% Izmir 240,922 -78.9% 2,437,193 -58.1% 9,010,780 -29.4% Bodrum 53,933 -91.7% 273,562 -82.1% 3,088,351 -26.7% Gazipaşa Alanya 10,280 -92.9% 88,820 -79.2% 763,597 -34.2% Médine 31,250 -94.4% 1,744,093 -57.7% 6,003,816 -26.2% Tunisie 849 -99.8% 133,399 -87.7% 2,090,378 -23.6% Géorgie 2,933 -99.4% 536,834 -74.6% 2,732,514 -41.3% Macédoine 49 -100.0% 433,012 -62.8% 1,946,963 -21.0% Zagreb (3) 44,402 -86.8% 547,735 -64.3% 2,449,161 -27.9% Total TAV Airports



(excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (4) 710,922 -92.9% 11,429,507 -70.1% 62,291,871 -29.0% Istanbul Atatürk (2) 0 N/A 0 N/A 0 N/A Total TAV Airports (1) 710,922 -92.9% 11,429,507 -79.0% 62,291,871 -55.2%

Aircraft Movements June 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- June 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 8,882 -79.6% 113,346 -53.0% 370,491 -24.9% Paris-Orly 382 -98.1% 41,776 -62.3% 149,395 -34.8% Total Paris Aéroport 9,264 -85.5% 155,122 -55.9% 519,886 -28.0% Santiago du Chili 1,242 -89.2% 42,488 -46.1% 120,812 -23.0% Amman 627 -91.6% 16,293 -57.1% 58,020 -26.2% New Delhi 9,803 -73.0% 122,092 -43.3% 358,057 -20.4% Hyderabad 3,663 -75.2% 48,465 -47.0% 143,310 -21.4% Cebu 380 -95.7% 23,076 -55.9% 76,467 -25.1% Total GMR Airports 13,846 -76.9% 193,633 -46,1% 577,834 -21.3% Antalya 1,390 -94.5% 18,287 -76.4% 144,460 -23.1% Ankara 1,933 -74.5% 19,912 -57.1% 63,767 -35.4% Izmir 2,010 -71.7% 17,100 -52.7% 58,529 -26.4% Bodrum 480 -88.8% 1,949 -80.8% 19,986 -26.9% Gazipaşa Alanya 102 -88.8% 758 -74.3% 5,137 -32.7% Médine 446 -89.3% 12,874 -55.8% 44,376 -25.6% Tunisie 15 -99.5% 1,199 -83.7% 12,798 -27.3% Géorgie 586 -87.5% 7,504 -64.9% 28,236 -38.8% Macédoine 4 -99.8% 4,106 -58.1% 16,114 -21.4% Zagreb (1) 1,138 -72.2% 10,512 -50.8% 34,199 -23.4% Total TAV Airports



(excl. Istanbul Atatürk) (2) 8,104 -87.1% 94,201 -64.1% 427,602 -27.5% Istanbul Atatürk (2) 0 N/A 0 N/A 0 N/A Total TAV Airports 8,104 -87.4% 94,201 -75.0% 427,602 -54.4%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) June 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic Jan.-June 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic France -84.4% 35.3% -60.3% 16.2% Europe -95.0% 33.3% -65.8% 39.7% Other International

Of which -94.5% 31.4% -59.1% 44.1% Africa -94.1% 8.7% -56.8% 12.6% North America -96.9% 5.6% -65.0% 9.4% Latin America -97.1% 1.1% -53.5% 4.0% Middle-East -95.7% 2.9% -57.5% 5.9% Asia-Pacific -96.4% 3.1% -66.3% 5.8% French Overseas Territories -80.8% 10.0% -46.5% 6.3% Total Paris Aéroport -93.2% 100 % -62.2% 100 %





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) June 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- June 2020 % change 2020/2019 Connecting Passengers(1) 71,691 -93.1% 2,448,236 -58.9% Connecting rate 22.4% +1.3 pt 25.2% +2.3 pt Seat load factor 57.4% -31.8 pts 76.7% -9.2 pt

(1) Departing passengers

1 Group's traffic @100%. Group's traffic @100% excluding traffic from Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019 and includes the traffic of the airports of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport since March 1st 2020 (regarding the current shareholding and the upcoming one in GMR Airports see press releases of February 20th and 26th 2020, and July 7th 2020). For information, with taking into account the traffic of Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019, group's traffic at 100% is down by 62.8% over the 1st semester of 2020 compared to the 1st semester of 2019. Excluding consolidation of the airports of GMR Airports since March 2020, the decrease in traffic would be of 63.3% over the 1st semester of 2020 compared to the 1st semester of 2019.

2 See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.

3 See press release of 7 July 2020.

4 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

