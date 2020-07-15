NEW YORK and LONDON, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc ("Tiziana", AIM: TILS, NASDAQ: TLSA), announces a ratio change to its sponsored Level 3 American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") programme.

Please note that pursuant to the announcement earlier today, to effect the change to the ADR ratio, ADR holders will receive 1.5 additional ADRs for every one (1) ADR held as of 27 July 2020, the ADR record date (and not 2.5 additional ADSs as previously stated).

The timetable remains as previously stated.

Existing ADRs will continue to be valid and will not have to be exchanged for new ADRs. In connection with this change, the register held by JPMorgan will be closed for issuances and cancellations from the close of business 27 July 2020 and will reopen on 04 August 2020.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a dual listed (NASDAQ: TLSA & UK AIMS: TILS) biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human diseases in oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases. In addition to milciclib, the Company will be shortly initiating phase 2 studies with orally administered foralumab for Crohn's Disease and nasally administered foralumab for progressive multiple sclerosis. Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) in clinical development in the world. This phase II compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's Disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes (T1D), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable. The company is accelerating development of anti-Interleukin 6 receptor (IL6R) mAb, a fully human monoclonal antibody for treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, especially for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

