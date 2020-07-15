Dubuque, IA, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) announced that Nathan Jones joined the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer, reporting directly to Bruce Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer. Jones will lead Heartland’s credit administration organization and provide leadership in formulating credit policies, processes and practices.

“This is an important role, especially given today’s dynamic credit environment,” said Lee. “Nathan brings over 20 years of proven experience to Heartland and is an excellent addition to our strong leadership team.”

Jones has managed large scale credit and banking operations while developing and delivering new business processes and capabilities within global and regional financial institutions. He has previously worked for Bank of America, BMO Harris, First Horizon, and most recently, Fulton Financial as their Chief Credit Officer.

Nathan earned a degree in psychology and a Masters of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University in Texas. He’s active with the Risk Management Association (RMA) as a member of their Credit Advisory Board and Mid-Tier Bank Advisory Council. Jones has led RMA’s Mid-Tier Roundtable for CECL and spoken twice on CECL at the national convention.

Nathan Jones EVP, Chief Credit Officer

About Heartland Financial

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $13.2 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 114 banking locations serving 83 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.

