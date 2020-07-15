WINOOSKI, Vt., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Plus, a leading adaptive literacy solution for grades 3-12, today announced it won a Tech & Learning Award of Excellence. Held annually by Tech & Learning magazine , the awards program salutes products that improve the way educators work and students learn. Recognized in the software category, Reading Plus improves comprehension, vocabulary, motivation and efficiency, and personalizes learning to support the needs of each student.

Used in more than 5,000 schools nationally, Reading Plus helps students become efficient, lifelong readers. It is the only reading solution that addresses the physical skills needed for silent reading, which is an unseen and unheard problem – contrary to when students struggle to read out loud. In just 60 hours of personalized instruction, Reading Plus produces up to two and a half years of reading growth.

“Inefficient reading is a hidden hurdle that prevents the development of fluency, comprehension and motivation of students,” said Steven Guttentag, CEO of Reading Plus. “The Tech & Learning Award is an important distinction for our company as we work with schools and districts on adopting a reading program that will best serve their students and teachers.”

Reading Plus supports educators who teach students with diverse needs, including English learners, special education, striving readers at all tiers of intervention and advanced readers.

Teachers have access to a wide library of resources, including hundreds of supplemental materials such as video tutorials, printable worksheets and lesson plans. Reading Plus provides comprehensive reporting at the class, school and district levels. The company offers highly-rated customer service that is easily accessible for both parents and educators.

ABOUT READING PLUS

Reading Plus is founded on decades of pioneering research and development in the field of silent reading technology. Its leading adaptive literacy solution for grades 3-12 improves comprehension, motivation, silent reading fluency and stamina. Reading Plus produces up to two and a half years of reading growth in just 60 hours of personalized instruction. It supports students with diverse needs, including English learners, special education, RTI/MTSS tiers 1-3, and advanced readers. Reading Plus provides educators with an easy-to-use management and reporting system, extensive resources to guide differentiated instruction, professional development and highly-rated customer support. The Reading Plus program is used in more than 5,000 schools nationally, helping students become efficient, confident, lifelong readers.