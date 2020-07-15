MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy™ Inc., a converter and printer of flexible packaging for over 50 years, formally announced their sustainability initiative with a dedicated web page . The new page on their web site features the company’s environmental responsibility with a focus on air emissions control, energy conservation, and recycling initiatives.



For decades, Glenroy has been dedicated to preserving the environment. Good stewardship of resources has been a principle of the organization. With a culture that promotes continuous improvement, environmental awareness is one of the areas where the organization has made great strides. Over the last 30 years they have captured 98% of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), reduced energy usage nearly 30%, and kept more than 3 million pounds of material out of landfills annually.

“The team at Glenroy is committed to developing products that are better for the environment and producing them in a responsible manner,” stated Tom Danneker, president & CEO at Glenroy. “We are dedicating significant resources to sustainable packaging solutions while striving to ensure that our operations have as little environmental impact as possible within our community. Doing our part to reduce emissions, energy use and waste will continue to be one of our top priorities at Glenroy.”

Glenroy has a team of dedicated professionals looking for new ways to reduce impact on the environment by implementing operations & procedures that preserve air quality, reduce energy use & landfill waste, and create a better living and working environment for the community.

According to Steve Nichols, Glenroy VP of Sales & Marketing, “As a part of the flexible packaging industry, we are focused more than ever on delivering sustainable packaging solutions for our customers and retailers. Glenroy recognizes the importance of continuous improvement on how flexible packaging impacts our environment and the role it plays in the circular economy. Our lightweight packaging solutions offer an eco-friendly impact compared to alternative package formats while still providing critical product protection.”

In addition to Glenroy’s sustainable operations commitment, the company has a development pipeline of sustainable packaging innovations that will be added to their product portfolio and announced as they become available. Learn more about the manufacturer’s sustainability initiative & products at glenroy.com/sustainability .

About Glenroy Inc.

Since 1965, Glenroy Inc. has been a trusted converter and printer of flexible packaging. A privately-held company headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, Glenroy manufactures sustainable flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food and beverage, household and personal care, pharmaceutical, personal care, pet food and treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device and industrial. Glenroy is also the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch. For more information on Glenroy's flexible packaging solutions, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

Editorial Contact Ken Brunnbauer 800-824-1482 www.glenroy.com